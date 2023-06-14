DDOT bus driver charged with killing Janice Bauer in downtown Detroit

Janice Bauer : DDOT bus driver charged with killing Janice Bauer, 67, in downtown Detroit accident

The driver of a Detroit Department of Transportation bus has been accused of causing the death of an elderly woman in a fatal accident that occurred two weeks ago. Geraldine Johnson, a 59-year-old from Detroit, has been charged with Moving Violation Causing Death after fatally running over a 67-year-old woman from Grosse Pointe Park named Janice Bauer. The victim was struck by the DDOT bus while crossing the street at the intersection of Griswold Street and West Congress and was pronounced dead at the scene. Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy described the case as tragic and stated that the alleged facts indicate that Johnson ran Bauer over with the city bus she was driving, causing her death. The incident occurred on June 2, and Johnson was making a left turn when the accident happened. Following the accident, drug and alcohol testing was conducted, and Johnson was immediately taken off the road so that a full investigation could be completed. Johnson has 26 years of experience driving a bus.

News Source : FOX 2 Detroit

