Kevin De Bruyne : Manchester City to face Inter Milan in Champions League final

Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland have a special connection that is benefiting Manchester City in a big way. De Bruyne has scored ten goals and provided 31 assists in 48 games in all competitions this season, while Haaland has scored an impressive 52 goals in the same number of games. When asked if it was love at first sight with Haaland, De Bruyne jokingly replied that he was happy with his wife, Michele Lacroix, whom he has been with since 2014. Despite their close friendship, it’s clear that De Bruyne’s heart belongs to his wife. Manchester City has already won the Premier League and the FA Cup, and they will now try to complete a treble by winning the Champions League against Inter Milan in Istanbul, Turkey this Saturday. For those interested in watching the game, click here for more information.

News Source : Diario AS

