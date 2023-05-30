De-escalation Treatment in Cancer Research: De-escalation Therapy in Cancer Research: An Overview

The Case for De-Escalation in Cancer Treatment

Introduction

When we think of cancer research, we often think of new treatments, new combinations of different drugs, or new tests to diagnose disease. We have been conditioned to think that more treatment should always be better, even if that treatment also causes more side effects. However, researchers are now understanding that perhaps everyone doesn’t need the same intensity of cancer therapy.

De-Escalation Treatment Approaches

As cancer medicine has become more advanced and as we’ve learned much more about how and why cancer grows and spreads, we have the opportunity to consider a more nuanced and personalized approach to treatment. With this, there is substantial research being done in how we can “de-escalate” cancer treatment, meaning how we can reduce the intensity or duration of treatment without compromising survival and perhaps even improving quality of life.

Fundamentally, studying de-escalation treatment approaches mean that we’re evaluating the idea of giving less rather than giving more. Examples of de-escalation treatment have been emerging ever more frequently in cancer research, including in research that will be presented at this year’s ASCO Annual Meeting.

Personalized Treatment

Now that we have a greater understanding of the different subtypes of cancer, we also know that not everyone should receive the same cancer treatment. Instead, based on the tumor’s molecular features and thanks to enhanced radiologic imaging, better understanding of side effects, and more precise therapies, we are able to better tailor treatment to the individual. Because of this, some people think an even better term for de-escalation treatment is “optimization of therapy.”

Understanding the Fear of Recurrence

When you have cancer, we know that you don’t want to experience unnecessary side effects. However, the concept of de-escalating treatment may still be difficult to grapple with. For some people, the fear of cancer recurrence may make them feel uncomfortable because the idea of not doing the maximum amount of treatment may mean that the cancer could come back. Understanding why your cancer doctor is recommending a particular treatment plan may help ease your fears.

Focus on Quality of Life

The goal of cancer therapy has long been about improving survival. But now, with better tools and a deeper understanding of cancer science, we can focus on the quality of life during survival, too. As we look to the future, it’s important that we focus on delivering the best possible individualized care to people with cancer using precision medicine at all levels, so we can prioritize the best outcomes.

Conclusion

De-escalation treatment approaches offer a more nuanced and personalized approach to cancer treatment. By reducing the intensity or duration of treatment without compromising survival, we can improve the quality of life for cancer patients. With a greater understanding of the different subtypes of cancer, we can better tailor treatment to the individual. Ultimately, our focus should be on delivering the best possible individualized care to people with cancer using precision medicine at all levels, so we can prioritize the best outcomes.

News Source : Cancer.Net

Source Link :What is De-escalation Treatment in Cancer Research?/