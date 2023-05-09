Dead And Co Cornell Setlist : Cornell’s Setlist by Dead and Co: A Voyage Across Time and Space

“Exploring the Universe of Dead and Co’s Cornell Setlist”

Dead and Company’s Cornell Setlist: A Musical Journey Through Time and Space

Dead and Company’s performance at Cornell University’s Barton Hall on May 8, 2017, was a celebration of the Grateful Dead’s legacy. The band, comprised of three original Grateful Dead members and three newer members, took the audience on a musical journey through time and space with their setlist.

Set One

The show opened with “Cold Rain and Snow,” a classic Grateful Dead tune that set the tone for the evening. From there, the band launched into “New Minglewood Blues,” a bluesy number that showcased the band’s tight musicianship and affinity for improvisation. The first set also included “Cumberland Blues,” “Althea,” and “West LA Fadeaway,” all staples of the Grateful Dead’s repertoire.

Set Two

The second set kicked off with “Scarlet Begonias,” a fan favorite that had the crowd singing along from the first notes. The band then segued into “Fire on the Mountain,” a song that has become synonymous with the Grateful Dead’s live performances. The set also included “Drums” and “Space,” two instrumental pieces that showcased the band’s experimental side. The show closed with “Morning Dew,” a haunting ballad that left the audience wanting more.

Musical Mastery

Throughout the show, Dead and Company demonstrated their mastery of the Grateful Dead’s music, seamlessly blending the old with the new. The band’s lineup includes three members of the original Grateful Dead – Bob Weir, Mickey Hart, and Bill Kreutzmann – as well as John Mayer, Oteil Burbridge, and Jeff Chimenti. Mayer, in particular, has been praised for his ability to channel the spirit of Jerry Garcia, the Grateful Dead’s beloved guitarist who passed away in 1995.

A Celebration of the Grateful Dead’s Legacy

The Cornell setlist is a testament to the Grateful Dead’s enduring legacy and the band’s ability to continue to inspire new generations of fans. The show was a celebration of the band’s history, but it also looked to the future, with Dead and Company putting their own spin on classic tunes and introducing new material to the mix.

More Than Just Music

For many fans, the Grateful Dead’s music is more than just a collection of songs – it’s a way of life. The band’s message of peace, love, and community has resonated with generations of fans, who continue to gather together to celebrate the music and the spirit of the Dead.

The Power of the Message

Dead and Company’s Cornell setlist is a testament to the power of that message, and to the enduring legacy of the Grateful Dead. By blending old and new, the band has created a musical journey that takes the listener on a trip through time and space, reminding us of the magic and the mystery of the Grateful Dead’s music.