dead and co setlist : Analyzing the Most Memorable Setlists of Dead and Co

Analyzing Dead and Co’s Unforgettable Setlists

Breaking Down Dead and Company’s Most Memorable Setlists

Dead and Company, the American rock band formed in 2015, has been making waves in the music industry with their electrifying live performances. The band comprises of former Grateful Dead members Bob Weir, Mickey Hart, and Bill Kreutzmann, joined by John Mayer, Oteil Burbridge, and Jeff Chimenti. One of the most remarkable aspects of the band’s live shows is their setlists. Deadheads from all over the world eagerly await the release of the setlists to see what the band has in store for them. In this article, we will break down some of Dead and Co’s most memorable setlists.

1. Fenway Park, Boston, MA (July 15, 2016)

The band’s performance at Fenway Park in 2016 was one for the books. The show opened with a scorching “Cold Rain and Snow,” followed by “New Minglewood Blues” and “Brown-Eyed Women.” However, the highlight of the show was the second set, which included a stunning rendition of “China Cat Sunflower” and “I Know You Rider.” The band closed the show with “Touch of Grey” and “Not Fade Away.”

2. Shoreline Amphitheatre, Mountain View, CA (June 3, 2017)

The band’s performance at Shoreline Amphitheatre in 2017 was a fan favorite. The show opened with a high-energy “Feel Like a Stranger,” followed by “Minglewood Blues” and “Brown-Eyed Women.” The second set included a mesmerizing “Dark Star” and “St. Stephen,” which led into “Eyes of the World.” The band closed the show with “One More Saturday Night.”

3. Citi Field, New York, NY (June 16, 2018)

The band’s performance at Citi Field in 2018 was nothing short of spectacular. The show opened with a blistering “Jack Straw,” followed by “Alabama Getaway” and “Me and My Uncle.” The second set included an awe-inspiring “Scarlet Begonias” and “Fire on the Mountain.” The band closed the show with “Sugar Magnolia” and “Sunshine Daydream.”

4. Folsom Field, Boulder, CO (July 13, 2019)

The band’s performance at Folsom Field in 2019 was a fan favorite. The show opened with a rocking “Bertha,” followed by “Good Lovin'” and “They Love Each Other.” The second set included a powerful “Dark Star” and “The Other One,” which led into “Drums” and “Space.” The band closed the show with a beautiful rendition of “Morning Dew.”

5. Hollywood Bowl, Los Angeles, CA (June 1, 2021)

The band’s performance at Hollywood Bowl in 2021 was a much-anticipated event, as it marked their first show in front of a live audience since 2019. The show opened with a soulful “Hell in a Bucket,” followed by “Cold Rain and Snow” and “Dire Wolf.” The second set included a powerful “Uncle John’s Band” and “Playing in the Band,” which led into “Eyes of the World.” The band closed the show with a memorable rendition of “Brokedown Palace.”

In conclusion, Dead and Company’s setlists are a testament to their musical prowess and ability to keep their fans engaged and entertained. With each show being unique and unpredictable, fans eagerly await the release of the setlists to see what surprises the band has in store for them. If you haven’t had the chance to see Dead and Company live, do yourself a favor and catch them at their next show. You won’t regret it.