Dead And Company Cornell Setlist : Cornell Rocked by Dead and Company’s Legendary Setlist

Cornell is Rocked by Dead and Company’s Epic Setlist

Dead and Company Return to Barton Hall for Iconic Show

Introduction

On May 8th, 1977, the Grateful Dead played one of their most iconic shows at Barton Hall on the campus of Cornell University. 43 years later, Dead and Company, the current incarnation of the Grateful Dead, returned to the same venue and delivered a performance that was just as memorable.

The Show

The show began with “Jack Straw,” a fan favorite that got the crowd dancing and singing along from the first note. The band then launched into “Cold Rain and Snow” and “Minglewood Blues,” two classic tunes that showcased the ensemble’s tight musicianship and chemistry. The first set also featured the Bob Dylan-penned “When I Paint My Masterpiece,” a song that Jerry Garcia and the Dead had made their own in the 80s.

The second set kicked off with “Scarlet Begonias,” a song that always gets Deadheads excited for its famous transition into “Fire on the Mountain.” The band did not disappoint, delivering a jam that was both fiery and exploratory. The set also included “Uncle John’s Band,” “Dark Star,” and “Saint Stephen,” three songs that are synonymous with the Dead’s legacy. The encore was a cover of The Rolling Stones’ “The Weight,” a song that the Dead had covered on occasion in the past.

The Band

What made the Cornell show particularly special was the way the band approached the material. Dead and Company is made up of original Grateful Dead members Bob Weir, Mickey Hart, and Bill Kreutzmann, as well as guitarist John Mayer, bassist Oteil Burbridge, and keyboardist Jeff Chimenti. Despite the absence of Garcia, the band has managed to capture the spirit of the Dead’s music and take it to new heights.

One thing that sets Dead and Company apart from other Grateful Dead cover bands is their willingness to take risks. Mayer, in particular, brings a fresh perspective to the music with his virtuosic guitar playing and soulful vocals. He never tries to imitate Garcia, but rather finds his own voice within the songs. Burbridge and Chimenti also add their own unique flavors to the mix, creating a sound that is both faithful to the original and fresh.

The Venue

Another thing that made the Cornell show special was the venue itself. Barton Hall is a legendary spot in Grateful Dead lore, and the band clearly felt the weight of its history. The energy in the room was palpable, and the band responded with a performance that was full of passion and intensity.

Conclusion

Overall, Dead and Company’s show at Cornell was a reminder of why the Grateful Dead’s music continues to resonate with so many people. The band’s ability to blend genres and push musical boundaries while staying true to their roots is what has kept fans coming back for decades. With Dead and Company, that tradition lives on.