dead and company jazz fest : Fans Left Yearning for More After Dead and Company’s Spectacular Jazz Fest Performance

Fans Left Craving More After Dead and Company’s Memorable Jazz Fest Performance

Dead and Company Rocks New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

Dead and Company, the iconic American rock band, delivered an electrifying performance at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival that left fans wanting more. The band, which features original Grateful Dead members Bob Weir, Mickey Hart, and Bill Kreutzmann, along with John Mayer, Oteil Burbridge, and Jeff Chimenti, took the stage at the festival on May 5, 2019, and delivered a stellar performance that showcased their musical prowess and their ability to connect with their audience.

Opening with a Classic

The band opened their set with “Shakedown Street,” a classic Grateful Dead song that immediately got the crowd on their feet. From there, they transitioned seamlessly into “Brown-Eyed Women” and “Bertha,” two more fan-favorite songs that had the audience singing along. Mayer’s guitar playing was a standout during these songs, as he effortlessly blended in with the band’s signature sound.

A Musical Journey

One of the highlights of the performance was when the band played “Terrapin Station,” a 16-minute epic that showcased the band’s improvisational skills and ability to create a musical journey for their audience. The song featured intricate guitar solos from Mayer and Weir, as well as a beautiful vocal performance from Weir. The audience was completely captivated by the song, and the band received a standing ovation when they finished.

A Tribute to New Orleans

Throughout the performance, Dead and Company showed their deep appreciation for the city of New Orleans and its musical heritage. They played a cover of “The Weight” by The Band as a tribute to the late Dr. John, who had recently passed away. They also played “Iko Iko,” a classic New Orleans song that had the entire audience dancing and singing along.

A Perfect Closing

Dead and Company closed their set with “Not Fade Away,” a song that perfectly encapsulated the energy and spirit of the performance. The audience was completely enamored with the band, and they cheered and clapped for an encore.

The Verdict

Overall, Dead and Company’s performance at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival was an epic display of musical talent and showmanship. The band’s ability to blend together different genres and styles of music was truly impressive, and their connection with the audience was palpable. Fans left the festival wanting more, and it’s clear that Dead and Company will continue to be a beloved band for years to come.