dead and company setlist : The Top Setlist Performances by Dead and Company Throughout History

Dead and Company’s Best Setlist Performances of All Time

Dead and Company is a band that was formed in 2015, consisting of former Grateful Dead members Bob Weir, Mickey Hart, and Bill Kreutzmann, along with John Mayer, Oteil Burbridge, and Jeff Chimenti. They have been performing together ever since, producing some of the most memorable and epic performances in the history of music. In this article, we will look at Dead and Company’s best setlist performances of all time.

1. Fenway Park, Boston, MA – July 15, 2016

This show was one of the most memorable performances of Dead and Company. With an incredible setlist that included classics like “Alabama Getaway,” “Fire on the Mountain,” and “Scarlet Begonias,” the band took the audience on a musical journey that left everyone mesmerized. The highlight of the show was the performance of “Dark Star,” which was played for the first time by the band. It was a true testament to the band’s ability to improvise and create magic on stage.

2. Citi Field, New York, NY – June 25, 2016

The Citi Field show was another incredible performance by Dead and Company. The setlist included some of the best songs from the Grateful Dead’s repertoire, like “Shakedown Street,” “Bird Song,” and “China Cat Sunflower.” The highlight of the show was the performance of “Eyes of the World,” which lasted for more than 20 minutes and featured some of the best improvisation by the band.

3. Madison Square Garden, New York, NY – November 14, 2017

The Madison Square Garden show was one of the most anticipated performances by Dead and Company. The band did not disappoint, with a setlist that included classics like “Truckin’,” “Ripple,” and “Touch of Grey.” The highlight of the show, however, was the performance of “Morning Dew,” which was played for the first time by the band. The performance was hauntingly beautiful and left the audience in awe.

4. Shoreline Amphitheatre, Mountain View, CA – June 3, 2017

The Shoreline Amphitheatre show was one of the best performances by Dead and Company in their home state of California. The setlist included some of the best songs from the Grateful Dead’s repertoire, like “Estimated Prophet,” “Althea,” and “St. Stephen.” The highlight of the show was the performance of “Terrapin Station,” which lasted for more than 25 minutes and featured some of the best improvisation by the band.

5. Folsom Field, Boulder, CO – July 2, 2016

The Folsom Field show was one of the most memorable performances by Dead and Company. The setlist included classics like “Friend of the Devil,” “Sugar Magnolia,” and “Not Fade Away.” The highlight of the show, however, was the performance of “The Other One,” which lasted for more than 30 minutes and featured some of the best improvisation by the band.

In conclusion, Dead and Company has produced some of the best setlist performances in the history of music. Their ability to improvise and create magic on stage is unparalleled, and their performances continue to mesmerize audiences around the world. These five performances are just a few of their best, and we can only hope that they will continue to produce more unforgettable performances in the future.