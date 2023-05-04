dead bird, collection, tale, still : Every bird in this 250,000 collection has a story to tell, even in death.

Inside the Academy of Natural Sciences: A Library of Biodiversity

David Peer, a retired physician and volunteer, was dissecting a dead Sharp-shinned Hawk at the Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University in Philadelphia. The hawk had been brought to the academy, where one-quarter million dead birds are stored, after it died, probably from hitting a building or vehicle in the city. As Peer sliced through the hawk’s stomach, he found a robin’s eye that remained undigested, still staring back at him. The stomachs of these birds go to the academy’s biogeochemistry lab where they are screened for PFAS chemicals and used to track those chemicals in wild populations. PFAS are environmentally persistent and man-made chemicals that have posed a growing concern about their possible impact on human health. However, their impact on animals has not been widely studied.

The Department of Ornithology at the Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University is one of the top museum-based collections of preserved birds in the world. The collection includes an extinct auk’s skull from the 1700s and trays of thousands of birds, like vaults of a mausoleum. Each bird has its own story, and the oldest specimens date back to when the academy was founded in 1812. The collection includes birds killed in the first known mass death by building strike in Philadelphia in the 1890s when City Hall became electrified. The newfangled electric lights lured birds to their death over a once dark city.

Scientists use data from the collection to research specific species or trends. Tens of millions of birds pass through the city during spring and fall migrations, and many are killed when they fly into buildings, attracted by lights and reflective glass. The academy receives about 2,000 deceased birds annually collected from the city and elsewhere.

Each bird is stored in freezers until it can be examined. They are weighed and measured, and their vitals, flesh, eyes, and other tissue are removed. Data such as what they’ve eaten, illnesses, or parasites are logged. Skins are sewn shut, and the bodies are dried without preservatives before being stored according to each bird’s taxonomy. The sex, eye color, age, weight, amount of fat, stomach contents, and other vitals of each bird are recorded, along with the date it was found. Researchers comb through data held by the Department of Ornithology for trends in diseases, weights, food sources, parasites, and plumage.

The academy gets its collection from a variety of sources, such as scientists, academics, and volunteers. For example, an Audubon volunteer roams blocks of Center City each morning collecting birds killed in building strikes. The birds go in the collection. Genomic sequencing and DNA testing, both unavailable in decades past, have opened whole new doors of research. Scientists find all kinds of new things with DNA. For example, traditionally hawks and falcons were kept together in the collections because they were thought to be closely related. However, DNA testing revealed that falcons are not closely related to hawks.

The Department of Ornithology at the Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University is more than just a repository of dead birds. The collection is a library of biodiversity that tells us about life. The academy’s work is vital for understanding the impact of human activities on bird populations and preserving the natural world.

