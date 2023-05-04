“Dead body found in Los Alamitos creek” Today : Dead body discovered in a Los Alamitos creek by firefighters

63-Year-Old Man Found Dead in Coyote Creek in Los Alamitos

A tragic incident occurred in Coyote Creek in Los Alamitos as a 63-year-old man was discovered dead on Thursday morning by firefighters. The Orange County Fire Authority responded to a call just after 10 a.m. with a helicopter and swift water rescue team but found that the man was already dead when they reached him near Cerritos Avenue, according to Capt. Thanh Nguyen.

Storm System Increases Water Levels

The discovery was made as a storm system moved through Southern California, which increased water levels in local creeks and channels. The man was found drifting down the creek, and there was no indication that he was conscious when he was discovered in the water.

Police Launch Investigation

Los Alamitos Police Department officials have launched an investigation into the incident. Although the man’s death appears to be accidental, investigators are canvassing the area and looking for cameras to determine how the man ended up in the water. Robert Acosta, a spokesperson with the Police Department, stated that they don’t suspect any foul play.

Man’s Identity Withheld

The man was identified only as a 63-year-old from Buena Park. Police are withholding his name until next of kin can be notified. Acosta said that all indications are that it was an accident, but they have to make sure.

The incident is a sad reminder of the dangers of waterways, especially during stormy weather conditions.

