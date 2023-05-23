Dead body found in trash dumpster in Anderson, investigation underway: Victim information to be released by Madison County Coroner’s Office

Anderson Police Department death investigation in Madison County, Indiana involving a 35-year-old male victim found in a trash dumpster. : Dead body found in trash dumpster in Anderson, Indiana, victim information to be released by Madison County Coroner’s Office

A dead body was discovered inside a trash dumpster in Anderson, Indiana, prompting a death investigation by the Anderson Police Department. The police were notified by a person who called 911 around 8:15 a.m. on Monday, reporting the discovery of the body in the 1300 block of Main Street. Upon arrival, officers found an adult male who was already deceased. The man was identified as a 35-year-old male by the police. The Criminal Investigations Division of the APD and the Madison County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene, and the case is still being investigated. The Madison County Coroner’s Office will be the one to release information about the victim. No additional information was given by the APD.

Read Full story : Dead body found in Madison Co. dumpster, Anderson police launch death investigation /

News Source : Joe Schroeder

Madison Co. dumpster death investigation Anderson police probe dead body found in dumpster Madison County homicide investigation launched Anderson police investigate suspicious death in dumpster Dead body found in Madison Co. dumpster sparks investigation