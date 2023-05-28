Dead Body Of 17-Year-Old Abhishek Found Hanging In Shimla Forest

Posted on May 28, 2023

A dead body discovered in Kasumpti has stirred up controversy in Shimla, which is currently preoccupied with maintaining its traffic system. The capital city was rocked by the discovery of a 17-year-old youth’s body, who had been missing for a month, hanging in the forest. The deceased has been identified as Abhishek, son of Veer Singh from Balikoti tehsil.

