Dead Body Of 17-Year-Old Abhishek Found Hanging In Shimla Forest

Abhishek Singh : Dead Body Of Abhishek Singh Found Hanging In Shimla Forest

A dead body discovered in Kasumpti has stirred up controversy in Shimla, which is currently preoccupied with maintaining its traffic system. The capital city was rocked by the discovery of a 17-year-old youth’s body, who had been missing for a month, hanging in the forest. The deceased has been identified as Abhishek, son of Veer Singh from Balikoti tehsil.

Read Full story : Dead Body Of Youth Found At A Distance Of 100 Meters From Kasumpti Police Post In Shimla ANN /

News Source : Cristal

Shimla police investigation Youth death investigation Kasumpti police post crime Crime scene analysis Forensic investigation Shimla