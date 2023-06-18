Dead body of Ganesh Tamang recovered in Taplejung search operation, three still missing after landslide incident

Ganesh Tamang – focus keyword including victim’s name. : 30-year-old Ganesh Tamang’s body recovered in Taplejung search operation

The lifeless body of Ganesh Tamang, one of the four missing individuals, has been discovered in the search operation conducted in Ward No-6 Mehele of Sidingwa Rural Municipality in Taplejung district. Rajesh Kadel, a local, reported the recovery of the dead body. Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Rajan Limbu, Chief of the District Police Office of Taplejung, informed that the search and rescue operation for the missing individuals, including 63-year-old Bhagimaya Budha Chhetri, her daughter-in-law 30-year-old Sandhya, and 9-year-old grandson Prajwal of Mehele, is ongoing. The District Police Office spokesperson and information officer, Kusharam Karki, confirmed that the bodies found in the landslide belonged to Yadav Budha Kshetri and Ram Bahadur Tamang. The landslide caused extensive damage, destroying four houses in Ward No 3, Aankhop Ilabote of Siddhinga Rural Municipality, belonging to Maheshwar Selin, Prem Selin, Dilli Selin, and Naresh Selin. The police reported that around 20 households are at risk due to the Sadakuti Danda landslide, which also resulted in the loss of livestock. The police provided complete details of the incident and ongoing rescue efforts.

News Source : Khagendra Adhikari

