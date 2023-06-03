Dead body of missing youth found in closed house, suspect alleged by family

“Sumit Kumar Ram, victim of foul play” : Dead body of missing youth found in closed house in Siwan, family alleges conspiracy

The police discovered the corpse of a young man who had been missing for some time in a house that had been closed for eight years in Turha Toli, Nagar police station area. The news caused quite a stir in the neighborhood, and a crowd quickly gathered around the site. The victim was identified as Sumit Kumar Ram, a 20-year-old who lived with his maternal grandparents in the vegetable market Kishun Katra. His family alleges that people from a nearby area had threatened them before and may have thrown the body in the closed house to cover up the evidence. The neighbors reported a foul smell coming from the house, which prompted the police to investigate and identify the body. The family had reported the young man missing on April 4, but the police chief dismissed their concerns, suggesting he had eloped with a girl. The incident has caused resentment among the locals, who feel the police did not act quickly enough.

News Source : BLiTZ

