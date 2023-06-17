Dead body of Ramesan found in Nadapuram residence

Ramesan (victim) : Dead body of Ramesan discovered in Nadapuram residence

On Saturday, a corpse was discovered inside a residence in Valayam, Nadapuram. The deceased, identified as Ramesan, was found motionless on a bed with his mother, Manthi, nearby. The two were the only occupants of the house and had been avoiding social interaction for some time. It is reported that Manthi suffers from mental illnesses. The body had been lying unattended for about three days and was found by bank employees who arrived to deliver pension payment and detected a foul odor. The Valayam Police Station was informed and conducted preliminary investigations, confirming the body’s age before transferring it to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.

News Source : Mathrubhumi

