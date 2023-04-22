Dead – Death – Obituary : Aaron Carter’s Autopsy: Death by Drowning

The autopsy report on Aaron Carter findings indicated that drowning was the cause of his death.

The world was shocked by the sudden death of American singer and rapper Aaron Charles Carter on November 5, 2022. The younger brother of Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter, Aaron rose to fame in the late 1990s and early 2000s as a teenage pop sensation with hits like “Aaron’s Party (Come and Get It).” But as news of his passing spread, rumors and speculation about the cause of his death circulated for months.

Finally, on April 18, 2023, the Aaron Carter autopsy report was released, shedding light on the details of the singer’s unexpected passing. According to the report, Aaron died by drowning in his bathtub after being debilitated by a drug overdose. Toxicology results showed the presence of sedative Alprazolam, commonly known as Xanax, and the compressed gas difluoroethane in his system.

Aaron, born on December 7, 1987, had released his first album at the age of nine. He went on to release five studio albums, including his most popular one, “Aaron’s Party,” which sold over three million copies worldwide. Aaron also ventured into Broadway and television, appearing in the musical “Seussical” and participating in reality show “Dancing with the Stars.”

Aside from his music and entertainment career, Aaron made headlines for his high-profile relationships with celebrities like Hilary Duff and Lindsay Lohan. He also got engaged multiple times but was never publicly married. In November 2021, he welcomed a son with then-fiancé Melanie Martin, but within a year, lost custody due to his struggles with drug abuse.

Following his death, rumors about Aaron’s passing swirled, fueled by the fact that he was found submerged in his bathtub. However, it wasn’t until the April 18th release of the Aaron Carter autopsy report that the full details of his death were revealed.

Aaron’s brother Nick has since spoken out about his brother’s struggles with drug abuse, stating that it was the true villain in his brother’s story. His message to others struggling with addiction is clear: seek help before it’s too late.

Aaron Carter’s sudden passing was a loss to the music and entertainment world, and his family and loved ones continue to mourn his loss.