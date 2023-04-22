Dead – Death – Obituary : Araseli Jurek Passes Away – Cause of Death Unknown

Our hearts are heavy as we bid farewell to Araseli Diaz Jurek. She passed away on April 18, 2023, at Trinity Health Medical Center in Ypsilanti, Michigan, leaving behind a loving husband, Daniel G. Jurek, and her daughter, Genesis Sierra Laseur. Sally, as she was affectionately known by those close to her, was born on November 15, 1974, in Zeeland, Michigan, and was the daughter of Rodolfo and Maria (Lara) Diaz. Her untimely passing has left a void in the lives of many who knew her, but we take comfort in knowing that she has left behind a legacy that will always remain in our hearts.

A Warm and Generous Woman

Sally was a warm and gracious woman who was dedicated to her roles as a wife and mother. Her kind and giving nature was evident in the way she showered her loved ones with thoughtful gifts and delicious home-cooked meals. She had a heart of gold and would always put the needs of others before her own. Sally was also a passionate runner who enjoyed both the physical and mental benefits of the sport. Her love for running was a testament to her strong will and determination.

Leaving Behind A Cherished Legacy

Sally’s family will always hold dear the memories they have created together, and remember her for the genuine warmth and love she exuded. Her daughter, Genesis Sierra Laseur, along with her three brothers, Rudy (Mindy) Diaz, Jr., Albert Diaz, and Phillip Diaz, will carry on her legacy after the passing of her parents and husband. Although her infant daughter, Emily Rose Laseur, preceded her in death, we take solace in knowing that their spirits are now reunited. The family has arranged a visitation on Friday, April 28, 2023, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Chappell Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at 11:00 AM, with Pastor Shea Prisk officiating.