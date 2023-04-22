Dead – Death – Obituary : Araseli Jurek Passes Away – Cause of Death Unknown

The world mourns the passing of Araseli Jurek as announced in the Fox Obituary. With deep sadness, we bid farewell to this beloved individual whose life touched many. Araseli Jurek has left us, leaving behind a legacy that will continue to be remembered. We extend our condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Araseli Jurek during this difficult time. May her memory be a source of comfort and inspiration.
Araseli Jurek Obituary: A Heartfelt Tribute to a Loving Wife and Mother
Our hearts are heavy as we bid farewell to Araseli Diaz Jurek. She passed away on April 18, 2023, at Trinity Health Medical Center in Ypsilanti, Michigan, leaving behind a loving husband, Daniel G. Jurek, and her daughter, Genesis Sierra Laseur. Sally, as she was affectionately known by those close to her, was born on November 15, 1974, in Zeeland, Michigan, and was the daughter of Rodolfo and Maria (Lara) Diaz. Her untimely passing has left a void in the lives of many who knew her, but we take comfort in knowing that she has left behind a legacy that will always remain in our hearts.
A Warm and Generous Woman
Sally was a warm and gracious woman who was dedicated to her roles as a wife and mother. Her kind and giving nature was evident in the way she showered her loved ones with thoughtful gifts and delicious home-cooked meals. She had a heart of gold and would always put the needs of others before her own. Sally was also a passionate runner who enjoyed both the physical and mental benefits of the sport. Her love for running was a testament to her strong will and determination.
Leaving Behind A Cherished Legacy
Sally’s family will always hold dear the memories they have created together, and remember her for the genuine warmth and love she exuded. Her daughter, Genesis Sierra Laseur, along with her three brothers, Rudy (Mindy) Diaz, Jr., Albert Diaz, and Phillip Diaz, will carry on her legacy after the passing of her parents and husband. Although her infant daughter, Emily Rose Laseur, preceded her in death, we take solace in knowing that their spirits are now reunited. The family has arranged a visitation on Friday, April 28, 2023, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Chappell Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at 11:00 AM, with Pastor Shea Prisk officiating.
Final Thoughts
In conclusion, Araseli Jurek’s passing has left a void in the lives of many who knew her. Her warmth, generosity, and love for her family and friends were only a few of the many reasons why she was so cherished. Our hearts go out to her family during this difficult time, and we pray that they find comfort in knowing that Sally’s spirit will always live on through her legacy.