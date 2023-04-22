Dead – Death – Obituary : “David Jaime Passes Away: Fox Obituary Reports Death Cause”

David Jaime Obituary: A Loving Husband, Father, and Grandfather

Legacy of David Jaime Senior

David Jaime played various roles in his life, including being a caring grandpa, which made him an exceptional human being. After his passing on April 21st, 2023, his legacy is being carried on by his family members, including his son David Jaime Junior, daughters Viviana Gracia, Vanessa Jaime, and Lourdes Jaime, along with his wife Maria Jaime, who is a caring grandmother of his granddaughters, Viviana Gracia, Vanessa Jaime, and Lourdes Jaime.

An Honorable Memorial Donation

As David Jaime’s daughter, I have organized a memorial donation campaign to honor his name and help in reducing the expenses associated with his funeral. It was a fruitful endeavor, and we were able to make a positive contribution. We kindly request those who knew David to consider making a donation in his honor.

David Jaime’s Life and Influence

Throughout his life, David Jaime was an exceptional person who fulfilled his duties and responsibilities as a father, brother, uncle, friend, and business owner. He had a significant impact on everyone he met and left behind a legacy of generosity.

A Plea for Financial Assistance

Unfortunately, our family did not adequately plan for the significant costs associated with David Jaime’s funeral. Therefore, we humbly ask for financial assistance from our community. Any support you can provide will be greatly appreciated. If you can make a donation, please give as generously as you can.



