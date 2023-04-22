Dead – Death – Obituary : Gisele Henning: Obituary for 91-Year-Old, Cause of Death – Fox News

Gisele Kirschbaum Henning Obituary: Celebrating the Life of a Pioneer in the Art World

Gisele Henning’s Passing

On April 16, 2023, we mourn the loss of Gisele Kirschbaum Henning, a beloved mother, sister, and friend. She passed away peacefully in her home in Salt Lake City, Utah, surrounded by her two children. Born in a rural community in the German state of Brandenburg, she lived a life filled with adventure, creativity, and a passion for the arts. Her seventh birthday fell just five days before the beginning of World War II, but despite the hardships that followed, Gisele never lost her spirit of innovation and joy.

Early Life and Education

Gisele’s earliest memories include cutting drapes to use as fabric for sewing doll clothing, a creative streak that would stay with her throughout her life. She pursued her formal education in the field of textile art, but the war forced her to cut it short. Despite the political tensions that separated her from her homeland, she maintained a close relationship with her brother, Rolf. Her determination and adventurous spirit led her to work as an au pair in Sweden, teach arts and crafts to American GIs in Germany, and even get married live on television.

A Pioneer in the Art World

Alaska was Gisele’s favorite state, and it was there that she gave birth to both of her children. She became a pioneer in the local art scene, establishing the Alaska Weavers Guild, serving on the board of the Anchorage Fine Arts Museum, and teaching art in schools. She opened her own business, Creative Arts and Frames, and became an expert in custom framing. After nearly 20 years at the University Art Center in San Francisco, she became the Gift and Jewelry Buyer, and attended the annual San Francisco Gift Show with her friend Laurie. Together, they continued to travel around the world, even in their golden years.

Legacy and Remembering Gisele

Gisele’s legacy is one of creativity, resilience, and a passion for life. She inspired many through her work in the arts and her willingness to take risks and try new things. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends, but her spirit will live on through the art she created and the memories she left behind.