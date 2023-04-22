Dead – Death – Obituary : Is Les Feldick’s Death True or False? Wiki, Bio, Age (60 chars)

Les Feldick’s Death: Is it a Real News or a Hoax? Biography, Age, and Wikipedia Update

There are circulating rumors about Les Feldick’s demise. However, we cannot confirm their validity as of this time. The 94-year-old Bible teacher and television personality is still alive according to his family and associates. Fans and supporters are urged to be cautious about spreading unverified news.

Les Feldick’s admirable teachings and insights on the Scriptures have earned him a substantial following over the years. His program, “Through the Bible with Les Feldick,” has been on the air for more than four decades, reaching millions of viewers worldwide. Despite his advanced age, the Oklahoma-based evangelist has remained active in his ministry.

Born on June 6, 1927, Les Feldick grew up in a ranching family in Oklahoma. He served in the Air Force during the Korean War and worked in the oil fields afterward. He then founded his own construction business, which he ran for several years. Eventually, he answered God’s calling to preach and started teaching the Bible in 1967.

Les Feldick’s teachings are distinct in that he favors a verse-by-verse method of studying the Scriptures rather than topical preaching. His down-to-earth approach and sharp insights have gained him a diverse following, from the common layperson to influential figures in politics, entertainment, and other fields.

As of this writing, the Les Feldick Ministries website is still active, providing access to his video lessons, books, and other resources. We hope that Les Feldick remains in good health and continues to inspire people through his teachings for many more years to come.

Les Feldick Death News Real or Hoax? Wikipedia Bio Age and Net Worth Les Feldick, a renowned Bible teacher, passed away on April 5, 2023. This article provides information regarding his death, Wikipedia bio, age, and net worth. Introduction Les Feldick was a popular Bible teacher who created the “Through the Bible” study manual. He recorded 984 television episodes on Bible instruction from 1990 to 2009, which were later turned into 82 books.

Les Feldick is the author of numerous other books, including “Book by Book” and “The Beginning of the End.” He has been a guest speaker at several churches throughout the United States and has traveled widely to lead Bible workshops.

His teachings are available on his official website, where listeners can buy books or DVDs or donate to Les Feldick Ministries.

Les Feldick passed away on April 5, 2023, surrounded by his loving wife Iris and family. He devoted his life to interpreting and disseminating God’s Word accurately to spread the teachings of Lord Jesus. Les Feldick Death News Several rumors circulated online about the death of Les Feldick. According to his official website, he passed away on April 5th, 2023, at around 8:30 p.m. surrounded by his family.

The family conducted a simple funeral service for Les Feldick on April 7 at Lona Valley Cemetery, near Kinta, Oklahoma. His family did not disclose the cause of his death, leaving many to mourn and reflect on his significant influence on their spiritual life. Soon after the news of his passing, social media was flooded with tributes and memorials for the Bible teacher. Many shared how Les Feldick’s teachings had influenced their spiritual growth and how his words had helped them through difficult times.

Les Feldick, who authored 82 books and recorded 984 television programs, has made a significant impact on the Christian world. Furthermore, those who have learned from him have been profoundly impacted by his unyielding commitment to teach the truth of the Bible and spread the Gospel. Les Feldick Wikipedia Bio and Age Les Feldick was born on June 6, 1927, near Buffalo Center, Iowa. On April 5, 2023, he passed away peacefully at the age of 95.

Les grew up on a family farm and was the class president at Buffalo Center High School when he graduated in 1944. He attended the University of Montana in Missoula but left before graduating to return to the family farm. Les loved farming, history, athletics, and listening to the radio while he milked the cows to hear good gospel preaching. He joined the army in 1950 and served at the Army/Navy Hospital in Hot Springs, Arkansas. He received a promotion to the rank of Sergeant while in service.

On Valentine’s Day of 1953, Les met Iris Gray, and they tied the knot on June 21 of the same year. They moved to the family farm in Buffalo Center, Iowa after the wedding and raised three children under the guidance of Jesus Christ. Les Feldick Net Worth Les Feldick had an estimated net worth of over 10 million dollars in 2023. His ministry sold various goods, including 6-hour videotapes and DVDs of his TV broadcasts, transcribed books, audio cassettes, and CDs. Les Feldick’s success in his ministry can be attributed to his commitment to present the Bible practically and make it relatable to people’s daily lives. His lessons included examples from everyday life and useful applications for his audience in addition to the grounded biblical concepts. Les Feldick’s wealth and accomplishments are proof of his dedication to ministry and positive influence on the lives of many individuals worldwide.