Dead – Death – Obituary : Jerry Pate: Obituary and Cause of Death – Fox

Jerry Pate Obituary: Celebrating the Life of a Dedicated Educator, Coach, and Mentor

Jerry Pate, a beloved and respected member of the Chattanooga, Tennessee community, passed away at the age of 81 on April 17, 2023. He peacefully departed surrounded by his friends and family. Jerry was born on September 2, 1941, in Harriman, Tennessee, to Audrey Ewing Pate and Hugh Preston Pate. He graduated from Austin East High School in 1959 and attended what is now known as Hampton University, formerly Hampton Institute. Soon after, he returned to his hometown of Knoxville and became one of the first Black students to attend the University of Tennessee at Knoxville. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree in physics and mathematics in 1965 and later on, a Master’s degree in Curriculum and Instruction.

Jerry’s dedication to education led him to work for the Atomic Energy Commission at Oak Ridge Laboratories. However, he eventually found his true calling as a teacher and coach. He spent the first 25 years of his teaching career in Hamilton County Schools in Chattanooga, where he taught at Austin East High School, City High School, and the Chattanooga School for the Arts and Sciences. He served as a coach for both the basketball and tennis programs at the Chattanooga School for Arts and Sciences, and he was a member of the Chattanooga Racqueteers.

Jerry was known for his unwavering commitment to his students and athletes. He encouraged them to pursue their goals and aspirations in life and provided them with endless support and guidance. He was passionate about basketball and tennis, which he played frequently. Even after retiring in 2011, he continued to teach at CSAS and CGLA, and he remained an active tennis player and coach.

Despite facing personal challenges, including the loss of his parents, wife, and sister, Jerry remained a source of strength and inspiration to those around him. He is survived by his daughters, Lei Ann Pate of Knoxville, Tennessee, and Miriam Smith of Atlanta, Georgia; his grandsons, Chris Pate (Tori) of Virginia Beach, Virginia, and Grayson Smith of Atlanta, Georgia; his niece and nephew, Anthony Moore and Jackie Perry, all of New Jersey; his great-grandchildren, Lexi, Jordan, and Londyn Pate of Virginia Beach, Virginia; and numerous other family members and friends.

Jerry Pate’s passing is a loss felt by many who knew him personally and professionally. He leaves behind a legacy of integrity, kindness, and dedication to education and athletics. His contributions to the community of Chattanooga will continue to be cherished and remembered for years to come.

