Dead – Death – Obituary : Mark Stewart of The Pop Group passes at 62

Mark Stewart, the founding member and lead singer of The Pop Group, passed away on Friday at the age of 62. His record label, Mute Records, released a statement announcing his death and heartfelt tributes came pouring in for the iconic post-punk pioneer. Stewart’s bandmates and fellow musicians described him as a “dear friend” and a “creative force of nature.” Stewart was known for his confidence, dominance, creativity, intelligence, and sense of humor, which were often hidden upon first meeting him.

Stewart founded The Pop Group in 1977 in Bristol, along with John Waddington and Simon Underwood. Gareth Sager and Bruce Smith later joined the band, and they became famous for their political music and their rejection of conventional authority. Stewart was a vocal advocate for the underprivileged and oppressed, and he constantly questioned the status quo. His bandmate, Gareth Sager, paid tribute to the “amazing” musician, while producers Daniel Miller and Adrian Sherwood also shared touching words.

Sherwood, who collaborated with Stewart on the 1983 album Learning to Cope With Cowardice, described Stewart as “the biggest musical influence on my life.” Mute’s head, Daniel Miller, reminisced about his friendship with Stewart, recalling many “wonderful, bizarre, and outrageous” memories. Miller praised Stewart’s musical influence and his warmth and kindness as a friend, and he remembered the last time they saw each other, just a few months ago in Bristol.

The Pop Group was a post-punk band inspired by dub and reggae, and they became era-defining after the release of their debut album, Y, in 1979. They disbanded after their final performance at a Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament (CND) rally in 1980. Stewart then worked closely with CND and launched a successful solo career that lasted for the next three decades. In 2010, The Pop Group reunited for a series of live performances and recorded two studio albums. Stewart’s final performance with the band was in the ruins of Coventry Cathedral at the invitation of Terry Hall for Coventry UK City of Culture 2021.

Stewart’s family has requested privacy at this difficult time, and the cause of his death has not been confirmed. The music world has lost a unique talent and a fearless advocate for social justice, and his legacy will not be forgotten. Rest in peace, Mark Stewart.