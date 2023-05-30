Dead – Death – Obituary News : 1 dead, 26 injured as stand collapses at kids’ soccer match in Russia

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragic Stand Collapse at Children’s Soccer Match in Rostov-on-Don

A stand collapsed at a children’s soccer match in Rostov-on-Don, a southern Russian city, on Tuesday, causing the death of one person and injuring 26 others, including 15 children. The local governor, Vasily Golubev, reported that the collapse was caused by high winds at a facility situated alongside a rowing canal. Thirteen children and two adults were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The Incident

The incident occurred during a children’s soccer match in Rostov-on-Don, a city in the south of Russia. The match was taking place at a facility situated alongside a rowing canal. A stand, which was filled with spectators, suddenly collapsed due to high winds, causing one person’s death and injuring 26 others, including 15 children.

The local governor, Vasily Golubev, reported that thirteen children and two adults were taken to the hospital for treatment. The severity of the injuries is yet to be confirmed. Investigations are underway to determine the cause of the collapse and the responsibility of those involved.

The Cause of the Collapse

The cause of the collapse was attributed to high winds, which caused the structure to give way. The area where the match was being played is known for its strong winds, and it is suspected that the stand may not have been designed to withstand such conditions.

The incident has raised concerns about the safety of sports facilities in Russia, and there have been calls for stricter safety regulations to be put in place. The local authorities have promised to investigate the incident thoroughly and take necessary measures to prevent such accidents from occurring in the future.

The Victims

The victims of the tragic incident included one person who lost their life and 26 others who were injured. Among the injured were 15 children who were taken to the hospital for treatment. The severity of their injuries is yet to be confirmed, but it is hoped that they will all make a full recovery.

The loss of life and injuries caused by the collapse have left families and the community in shock. The incident highlights the need for safety measures to be put in place to prevent such tragedies from happening in the future.

The Response

The local authorities have promised to investigate the incident thoroughly and take necessary measures to prevent such accidents from occurring in the future. The incident has also raised concerns about the safety of sports facilities in Russia, with calls for stricter safety regulations to be put in place.

The tragedy has also sparked an outpouring of grief and sympathy from people across the country. Social media platforms have been flooded with messages of condolence and support for the families of the victims.

The Way Forward

The tragic incident highlights the need for safety measures to be put in place to prevent such tragedies from happening in the future. The local authorities must take necessary measures to ensure that all sports facilities are designed and built to withstand harsh weather conditions. There must also be regular safety inspections to ensure that the facilities are safe for use by the public.

Furthermore, there must be strict enforcement of safety regulations to ensure that those responsible for the safety of sports facilities are held accountable for any accidents that occur due to negligence or non-compliance with safety regulations.

Conclusion

The collapse of the stand at a children’s soccer match in Rostov-on-Don is a tragedy that has left families and the community in shock. The incident highlights the need for safety measures to be put in place to prevent such tragedies from happening in the future. The local authorities must take necessary measures to ensure that all sports facilities are designed and built to withstand harsh weather conditions. There must also be regular safety inspections to ensure that the facilities are safe for use by the public.

It is hoped that the investigations into the incident will provide answers and closure for the families of the victims, and that lessons will be learned to prevent such accidents from happening in the future.

News Source : Reuters

Source Link :Stand collapses at Russian children’s soccer match, 1 dead, 26 injured/