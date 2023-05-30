Dead – Death – Obituary News : 1 dead, 3 injured in strip club shooting | North Texas

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Temptations Cabaret Shooting Leaves One Dead and Three Injured

Early Sunday morning, a shooting occurred at Temptations Cabaret in Fort Worth, Texas, resulting in one fatality and three individuals sustaining injuries. The Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an investigation into the incident.

The Details

The shooting occurred shortly after 3 a.m. at Temptations Cabaret on Camp Bowie West Boulevard. According to a Tarrant County commissioner, a fight broke out inside the club, and a customer was asked to leave. The customer was armed with a gun and proceeded to open fire in the parking lot, causing injuries to three individuals.

In response, armed security personnel returned fire, striking the shooter. He was transported to a hospital but later succumbed to his injuries.

The three victims wounded by gunfire were promptly taken to hospitals for treatment, and their injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

The Investigation

The Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating the incident. At this time, it is unclear what led to the altercation and subsequent shooting.

The club has not released a statement on the incident.

Community Response

Local residents and officials have expressed their condolences for the victims and their families.

Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price stated, “Our hearts go out to the victims and their families. We will work closely with law enforcement to ensure that justice is served.”

Temptations Cabaret has been the site of previous incidents, including a shooting in 2018 that left two individuals injured. The club has been criticized for its lack of security measures and management’s response to incidents.

Conclusion

The shooting at Temptations Cabaret has left one dead and three injured, sparking an investigation by the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office. The incident has raised concerns about security measures at the club and the need for increased safety protocols.

As the investigation continues, our thoughts are with the victims and their families. We hope that justice will be served and that steps will be taken to prevent similar incidents in the future.

News Source : MyTexasDaily.com

Source Link :Fatal shooting at Tarrant County strip club leaves 1 dead, 3 injured | North Texas/