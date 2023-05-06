Dead – Death – Obituary News : 1 dead in mass shooting at Scratch Kitchen restaurant

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Shocking Mass Shooting at Scratch Kitchen in Ocean Springs

On May 5, 2023, a Cinco de Mayo party turned deadly at the Scratch Kitchen in downtown Ocean Springs, Mississippi. Gunfire rang out late Friday night, leaving at least five people injured and one person dead, according to Police Chief Mark Dunston. Jackson County Deputy Coroner James Prisock confirmed the fatality at 12:15 a.m. on Saturday, and police are still investigating the incident.

Crime scene tape surrounded the restaurant on Government Street as police surveyed the scene and collected evidence. A crowd of about 20 people watched from a distance, including Ocean Springs Mayor Kenny Holloway. Police could be seen examining the patio area of the restaurant, but it’s not clear if any arrests had been made related to the mass shooting by 12:30 a.m. on Saturday.

An Ocean Springs woman who was out celebrating Cinco de Mayo at The Scratch Kitchen told the Sun Herald that she tried to give the victim CPR after he fell to the ground. Abranee Goldsmith said she was enjoying the party before shots were fired. “I heard gunshots, so I got underneath the table, and I looked to the right and saw the (victim) gasping for air,” Goldsmith told the Sun Herald. She found a T-shirt and tied it around the victim’s stomach and started performing CPR before running outside to get help from police.

Goldsmith stayed at the Scratch Kitchen long after she said the victim stopped breathing. “I just couldn’t leave here knowing I tried everything I could to help him,” she said. “This type of thing does not happen in Ocean Springs. You get drunk mishaps, but not a death.”

The shooting was widely circulated on the Ocean Springs Talk of the Town Facebook group. The Scratch Kitchen is located on Government Street and, like many other restaurants in downtown, opens their outdoor area for nightlife on the weekends. A 22-year-old man was shot in the leg in the parking lot of the restaurant last month. Police have previously said that shooting may have been accidental.

The Scratch Kitchen Shooting: A Tragedy for Ocean Springs

The mass shooting at the Scratch Kitchen has sent shock waves through the community of Ocean Springs, a small coastal town in Mississippi. The incident has left many residents feeling scared and vulnerable, wondering how something like this could happen in their town. The Scratch Kitchen is a popular spot for locals and visitors alike, known for its live music and outdoor patio area. The fact that such a violent incident occurred in such a seemingly peaceful spot has left many people questioning their safety.

The shooting is particularly alarming because it happened during a holiday celebration, a time when people are supposed to be enjoying themselves with friends and family. Cinco de Mayo is a festive occasion that celebrates Mexican culture and heritage, and for many people, it’s a time to let loose and have fun. The fact that the celebration was marred by violence is a tragedy that has left a lasting impact on the community.

The identity of the victim has not been released, but his death is a reminder of the devastating impact that gun violence can have on families and communities. The fact that someone lost their life over something so senseless and preventable is a tragedy that should not be ignored. It’s important for leaders and community members to come together to address the root causes of violence and work towards creating a safer, more peaceful community.

Moving Forward: Addressing Gun Violence in Ocean Springs

The mass shooting at the Scratch Kitchen has sparked important conversations about gun violence and public safety in Ocean Springs. Many people are calling for stronger gun control laws and increased police presence in the downtown area. Others are advocating for more community-based solutions, such as increased mental health services and better resources for at-risk youth.

Regardless of the approach, it’s clear that something needs to be done to address the issue of gun violence in Ocean Springs. The Scratch Kitchen shooting is just one example of a larger problem that is impacting communities across the country. It’s a problem that requires a multifaceted approach, including policy changes, community-based solutions, and increased public awareness.

As the investigation into the mass shooting at the Scratch Kitchen continues, it’s important for residents to come together to support one another and work towards a safer, more peaceful community. The tragedy of May 5, 2023, should serve as a wake-up call for all of us to take action and work towards a future where gun violence is no longer a threat to our communities.

News Source : Hannah Ruhoff,Justin Mitchell

Source Link :One dead in mass shooting at Scratch Kitchen restaurant/