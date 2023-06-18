Dead – Death – Obituary News : 1 killed, 20+ injured in Illinois Juneteenth shooting

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Shooting at Juneteenth Celebration in Willowbrook, Illinois

At least 20 people were injured and one person died in a shooting at a Juneteenth celebration in Willowbrook, Illinois, police say.

Injuries and Casualties

Some of the injured were taken to hospitals by ambulance and others walked in, DuPage County Deputy Sheriff Eric Swanson told reporters Sunday. Ten patients were transported to four hospitals with injuries ranging from abrasions to more serious gunshot wounds, and two people were in critical condition, Tri-State Fire Protection District battalion chief Joe Ostrander said earlier. At least 12 ambulances arrived at the scene, Ostrander added.

The motive behind the shooting is unclear and it is still an active investigation, Swanson said.

Witness Accounts

Witnesses say the shooting happened around 12:30 p.m. in a parking lot in Willowbrook, about 21 miles west of Chicago.

Juneteenth Celebration

The shooting occurred at a Juneteenth celebration, a holiday that commemorates the end of slavery in the United States. Juneteenth has gained more recognition in recent years, with many states and companies making it an official holiday.

Gun Violence in America

This shooting is another tragic example of the gun violence that plagues America. Despite numerous mass shootings and a growing number of gun-related deaths, little progress has been made on gun control legislation. The Second Amendment, which guarantees the right to bear arms, has been used as a barrier to passing meaningful reform.

Conclusion

Our thoughts are with the victims and their families of this senseless act of violence. It is time for lawmakers to take action on gun control and put an end to the epidemic of gun violence in America.

Illinois shooting Juneteenth celebration shooting Gun violence in Illinois Mass shooting in Chicago Victims of Illinois shooting

News Source : THE BHARAT EXPRESS NEWS

Source Link :Illinois Juneteenth shooting: 1 dead, at least 20 injured/