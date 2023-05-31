Dead – Death – Obituary News : 1-year-old dies in hot car outside hospital

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

1-Year-Old Child Dies in Hot Car Outside Washington Hospital

On May 24, a tragic incident occurred in Puyallup, Washington, as a 1-year-old child was left in a hot car for nine hours outside the MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital. The child’s foster mother, who is a social worker at the hospital, became distracted and forgot that the infant was in the vehicle. According to police reports, although temperatures were in the low 70s that day, the car heated up to more than 100 degrees, leading to the child’s death.

A Terrible Tragedy

Puyallup Police Department Captain Don Bourbon described the incident as “tragic” and extended his condolences to the family and everyone affected by the event. He also reminded the public to be mindful of the temperatures that are growing as the weather gets warmer and to prioritize the safety of their families.

Another Hot Car Death in Florida

Unfortunately, this is not an isolated incident. On Sunday, May 30, a baby girl died in Palm Bay, Florida, after her parents left her in a hot car while they attended church service. The 11-month-old infant was found unresponsive inside the car and was left inside the vehicle for about three hours. She was transported to the Palm Bay Community Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The incident is still under investigation, and the child’s parents have not been charged.

A Growing Problem

According to KidsandCars.org, a website that offers information, resources, and preventative measures about hot car deaths, there have been six incidents this year involving children found in hot cars, all of whom were four years old or younger. Deaths of this nature have occurred this year in Texas and Alabama as well.

The Dangers of Hot Cars

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns that cars can become hot very quickly, with temperatures sometimes rising nearly 20 degrees in just minutes. Leaving a window open or cracked is insufficient to prevent heatstroke, as the temperature inside the car can still reach dangerous levels. Children are especially vulnerable to heatstroke and must never be left alone in a vehicle, even for a short period.

A Call for Awareness

These tragic incidents serve as a reminder to all of us to be vigilant about the safety of our children. As the weather gets warmer, we must be mindful of the risks of leaving children in hot cars and take steps to prevent these tragedies from occurring. Remember to check the back seat before leaving your vehicle, and never leave a child unattended in a car, even for a brief moment. Let’s work together to raise awareness about the dangers of hot cars and prevent these heartbreaking incidents from happening in the future.

Hot car deaths Child safety in cars Tragedy in Washington Heatstroke prevention Emergency response protocols

News Source : Thelocalreport.in

Source Link :Washington 1-year-old child dies in hot car outside hospital: report/