Dead – Death – Obituary News : “10 Facts on Sradha Satheesh’s Passing”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Death of Sradha Satheesh: A Wake-up Call for Private Institutes

The death of Sradha Satheesh, a 20-year-old second-year graduate student at Amal Jyothi College of Engineering in Kerala’s Kanjirappally, has raised concerns about the rules and regulations imposed by private institutes on their students. Satheesh was allegedly distressed because of the administrative staff’s harassment and decided to end her life.

Protests and Investigation

The news of Satheesh’s death spread quickly, and students of the college protested and marched to highlight the fault of the college staff and to demand a proper investigation into the suicide case. The college staff and protesting students recently had a meeting with R Bindu, Minister for Higher Education, and V N Vasavan, Minister of Cooperation of Kerala.

The ministers assured the protesting students that they will ask the crime branch to investigate the death case and necessary action will be taken against the institute if found guilty. On ministers’ assurance, the students halted their protest and are preparing to resume college on Monday.

What Happened?

Satheesh was a resident of Ernakulam and was studying food technology in the college. On June 2, she was found hanging in her hostel room. The students reportedly said that the institute staff took her to the hospital and told them that she fell unconscious. The students got to know it was a suicide when her death news came.

The authorities allegedly announced that the college will be closed for an indefinite time and asked the students to vacate the hostel immediately, to which they refused. The students claimed that Satheesh killed herself because of harassment from her teachers. They accused a few staff members, including the hostel warden and food technology department head, and demanded their dismissal.

Investigation and Reforms

After the protests and meeting with the ministers, the institute has allegedly said that they will not be taking any action against the students who were protesting. They were also told by Bindu to reopen the institute on Monday. The college authorities have said that they know nothing of the reason behind Satheesh’s decision to end her life.

The case has been registered, and an investigation is under process. The institute has claimed that it will be working towards improving its internal grievance system. They have also offered to provide counseling to students if needed.

A Wake-up Call

The death of Satheesh has highlighted the need for private institutes to have a more sensitive and supportive approach to their students. Minister R Bindu addressed the claims of harassment by college staff and said that moral policing and strict discipline in private institutes put students under a lot of pressure and asked colleges to not be so immature.

The incident has raised concerns about the mental health and well-being of students in private institutes. It is high time for these institutes to take the necessary steps to ensure their students’ safety and well-being.

Conclusion

The death of Sradha Satheesh is a tragedy that could have been avoided. It is a wake-up call for private institutes to be more sensitive and supportive towards their students. The investigation into the case must be thorough and impartial, and necessary action must be taken against the institute if found guilty. Let us hope that this incident serves as a catalyst for positive change and reforms in the education sector.

Sradha Satheesh death Sradha Satheesh accident Sradha Satheesh cause of death Sradha Satheesh funeral Sradha Satheesh family

News Source : Avishka Tandon

Source Link :10 Things To Know About Sradha Satheesh’s Death/