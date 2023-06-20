Dead – Death – Obituary News : 10% of NC High Schoolers Attempted Suicide in 2021: Report

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Addressing the Alarming Rates of Suicide Attempts among North Carolina High Schoolers

According to a recent report from the UNC Suicide Prevention Institute, more than one in ten high school students in North Carolina attempted suicide in 2021, with even higher rates for female, black, and LGBTQ+ students. The statistics are alarming, and they are a clear indication that something needs to be done to address the mental health crisis affecting young people in the state.

The report comes as part of the “Our State, Our Wellbeing: Preventing Suicides in North Carolina” initiative, a partnership between Across Carolina 100 and the UNC Suicide Prevention Institute. The initiative aims to help every one of North Carolina’s 100 counties overcome post-pandemic problems, including mental health.

The UNC Suicide Prevention Institute, which was started just one year ago with a $25 million philanthropic donation from UNC alumni William ’75 and his wife Dana Starling after losing both of their adult sons, focuses on causation and neurobiology, implementation of clinical prevention, and outreach, community engagement, and dissemination.

The statistics from the report indicate that suicide rates are higher among certain groups, including rural residents, veterans, and high school students who identify as female, black, or LGBTQ+. The report notes that rural residents were 1.2 times more likely to commit suicide compared to urban residents, while veterans were 2.5 times more likely to commit suicide compared to non-veterans and accounted for nearly 20% of all suicide deaths in the state between 2015 and 2019.

The “Our State, Our Wellbeing” initiative is a 12-month program meant to support community collaboratives trying to identify and implement strategies to improve mental health with the goal of reducing suicides. The program is seeking applications from local entities like school systems, nonprofits, and healthcare providers to provide communities with a variety of resources meant to curb suicide.

Only 10 to 12 communities will be selected, however, and individuals from different sectors will be prioritized, including communities that demonstrate commitment through at least three letters of support from different sector partners. Prior experience and geographical diversity will also be considered.

Dr. Patrick Sullivan, Yeargan Distinguished Professor of Psychiatry and Genetics and lead of the SPI, emphasizes that suicide is an extremely complicated issue, and there is no single solution to it. He notes that the goal of the initiative is to prevent suicide on multiple levels and that the program is focusing on places where the levels of suicidality are historically high right now and trying to learn strategies from those places to improve prevention.

While the statistics show certain groups being more impacted than others, Sullivan notes that North Carolina’s diversity means this is a problem that affects us all. He emphasizes that intentions and ideas have to follow that, and the initiative’s aim is to serve, work, and partner with people in local communities to try to come up with effective strategies and help them put together in a localized sustainable way.

In conclusion, the statistics from the report are alarming, and they indicate that something needs to be done to address the mental health crisis affecting young people in North Carolina. The “Our State, Our Wellbeing” initiative is a step in the right direction, and it provides communities with the resources, support, and community toolkit needed to address suicide. However, more needs to be done, and it is essential to address the root causes of mental health issues affecting young people and take a proactive approach to prevent suicide.

