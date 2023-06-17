Dead – Death – Obituary News : 10 wedding guests killed in bus crash: Driver’s reckless behavior

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Ten People Die in Australian Bus Crash

Ten people died and another 25 were injured in a bus crash in the Hunter Valley wine region of New South Wales on Sunday evening. The bus was carrying wedding guests when it flipped over on its side, killing and injuring passengers.

Wedding Party Tragedy

The wedding party of Madeleine Edsell and Mitchell Gaffney was heading home from the ceremony when the accident occurred. “We are a popular destination for weddings and tourism in the Hunter Valley,” said Jay Suwaal, the mayor of Sesnok, near the crash site. “The mayor called it ‘really awful’.”

Driver Speeding

Police officer David Wardell told the British Daily Mail that bus driver Brett Andrew Button was speeding as he entered the roundabout. “He lost control of the vehicle,” stated survivors who confirmed that the driver was speeding. They reportedly even warned him to slow down. “If you think it was fast…look,” he had to take revenge on the passengers. Tragedy struck a few moments later.

Chaos at the Crash Site

Eyewitnesses described the scene as a war zone. Local reporter Alex Tigni, according to the British newspaper Daily Star, was sitting on the death bus and was injured. He ended up in the hospital. His mother, Loretta, said her son saw his friends die. “He’s under observation for a concussion, he was covered in someone else’s blood,” she declared.

Victim Identification

The identities of the victims are currently being established, which could take several weeks. Those affected include Andrew and Lyn Scott from Singleton, who are said to have two children waiting at home, according to their loved ones. Zadari Bray also died. His uncle confirmed his death on social media. “My nephew Zach Bray died in an evening bus accident,” he wrote. Mother Naden McBraid and her daughter Kaia also did not survive the accident.

Australian Prime Minister Expresses Condolences

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese expressed his condolences to the mourners, confirming that the bus was carrying people from the wedding party. “Because such a joyful day in a beautiful place ended with such horrendous death and injury, it’s so cruel, sad, and unfair,” the prime minister said.

Worst Bus Crash Since 1994

Sunday’s bus crash was the worst on Australian roads since 1994, according to ABC. The largest number of people, 35, died in another bus accident in 1989.

News Source : The Nation Update

Source Link :Chilling testimonies from the bus of death: 10 wedding guests died, the driver was driving like crazy?!/