Dead – Death – Obituary News : 10-year-old boy dies in Liverpool road accident

Ten-Year-Old Charlie Lowe Passes Away in Tragic Car Accident in Walton, Liverpool

On April 22, 2021, the community of Walton, Liverpool, was shocked by the untimely death of ten-year-old Charlie Lowe. The little boy was struck by a Ford Puma on April 21 at around 4:30 pm on Abingdon Road. Despite the best efforts of locals and ambulance services to provide first aid, Charlie lost his battle with his injuries the following morning, April 22.

The driver of the vehicle that hit Charlie stopped at the scene and is helping the police with their inquiries. Detectives are urging anybody with any information that may assist them in their investigations to come forward. They are asking for witnesses to the accident or anybody who may have dashcam footage of the incident to contact the Matrix Roads Policing Unit.

Charlie’s family is devastated by the loss of their beloved child. His mother, father, and siblings have offered tributes to his memory, with his mother describing him as a football fan who knew everything about LFC and was also an avid cross-country runner. His father recounted how Charlie had split his heart, but he knew true love when his children entered his life.

The community is also in mourning, with residents of the street who witnessed the accident still processing what has occurred. Those who knew Charlie, and even those who didn’t, have left flowers and tributes at the site of the accident. Online tributes have also been pouring in for the little boy and his family.

Charlie’s tragic passing has shaken the community and left his family and friends heartbroken. The police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his untimely death, and anybody with any information that could assist them is urged to come forward. Our thoughts and condolences are with Charlie’s family and friends during this difficult time.