Dead – Death – Obituary News : 10-year-old girl in Selangor dies from heat stroke?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Debunking a Claim of Death from Heat Stroke in Malaysia

As the temperature rises across Malaysia, authorities have cautioned the public to take measures to protect themselves from the heat. The Ministry of Education has taken the extra step of halting all outdoor activities and allowing students to wear PE attire throughout the day. However, a recent claim circulating on social media has caused concern about the potential dangers of the heat. According to the claim, a 10-year-old female pupil in Klang died from heat stroke. Is there any truth to this claim? Let’s take a closer look.

The Verdict: False

The Selangor Health Department has denied that the girl died from heat stroke. According to Selangor health director Datuk Dr Sha’ari Ngadiman, the girl was brought to a Health Department clinic in critical condition and was diagnosed with acute gastroenteritis. “Appropriate treatment was given before she was referred to the hospital for further treatment. However, she died on May 9 and did not suffer from heat stroke as reported,” he said in a post on the Selangor Health Department’s Facebook account.

Dr Sha’ari explained that the girl had sought treatment at a health clinic in Klang after experiencing symptoms of stomach pain, vomiting, and diarrhea. She was diagnosed with acute gastroenteritis with complications and was in critical condition at the time. He also reminded the public to take symptoms of diarrhea and vomiting seriously, as they can cause dehydration, especially in the current hot weather affecting the country.

The Importance of Taking Precautions

While the claim about the girl’s death from heat stroke was false, it is important to take the heat seriously and take measures to protect oneself from its effects. The Ministry of Education’s decision to halt outdoor activities and allow students to wear PE attire is a wise move, and individuals should also take extra precautions such as drinking plenty of water and seeking shade when possible.

It is also important to recognize the symptoms of heat stroke, which include high body temperature, rapid heartbeat, and confusion. If someone is experiencing these symptoms, they should be moved to a cooler location and given water to drink. Medical attention should be sought immediately if the symptoms do not improve.

Conclusion

While the claim of a 10-year-old girl’s death from heat stroke in Klang, Malaysia is false, it is important to take precautions to protect oneself from the heat. Drinking plenty of water, seeking shade, and recognizing the symptoms of heat stroke are all essential steps to staying safe in hot weather conditions.

Heat stroke in Selangor Child fatalities due to heat stroke Prevention of heat stroke in children Symptoms of heat stroke in children Importance of staying hydrated in hot weather

News Source : The Star Online

Source Link :QuickCheck: Did a 10-year-old girl die from heat stroke in Selangor?/