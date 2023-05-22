Dead – Death – Obituary News : 103-year-old freedom fighter passes away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Mahashay Parmanand Yadav: A Tribute to a Freedom Fighter

Mahashay Parmanand Yadav, a 103-year-old freedom fighter, passed away on May 17, 2021, at his home in Gurugram’s Fazilpur Badli village. He was a former soldier of Subhash Chander Bose’s Indian National Army and a staunch patriot who fought for India’s freedom from the British rule.

Early Life and Joining the Freedom Movement

Yadav was born in 1918 in a small village in Haryana. He grew up in a family that was deeply involved in the Indian freedom struggle. His father was a farmer who actively participated in the non-cooperation movement led by Mahatma Gandhi, and his mother was a social worker who worked for the upliftment of women in their community.

Yadav was inspired by his parents’ dedication to the cause of Indian independence and joined the freedom movement at a young age. He participated in several protests and rallies and was arrested multiple times for his involvement in the movement.

Joining the Indian National Army

In 1942, Yadav joined the Indian National Army (INA), which was formed by Subhash Chander Bose to fight against the British rule in India. Yadav was assigned to the 1st Division of the INA, which was led by Colonel Shaukat Ali Malik. He underwent rigorous training in jungle warfare and guerrilla tactics and was sent to Burma to fight against the British forces.

Yadav fought bravely in several battles and was promoted to the rank of Lance Naik. He was also awarded a medal for his bravery in the battlefield. After the war ended, Yadav returned to India and continued to work for the welfare of his community.

Life After Independence

After India gained independence in 1947, Yadav was disillusioned by the corruption and inefficiency of the new government. He felt that the sacrifices made by the freedom fighters had been in vain and that the country was not heading in the right direction.

Despite his disappointment, Yadav continued to work for the betterment of his community. He started a school in his village and worked to improve the living conditions of the people. He also continued to participate in political rallies and protests, fighting for the rights of the common man.

A Life of Service and Sacrifice

Mahashay Parmanand Yadav’s life was a testament to his dedication to the cause of Indian independence and his lifelong commitment to serving his community. He was a true patriot who fought for the freedom of his country and worked tirelessly to improve the lives of the people around him.

Yadav’s passing is a great loss to the nation, and his legacy will continue to inspire generations to come. He will always be remembered as a hero who fought for his country’s freedom and a leader who worked tirelessly for the betterment of his community.

The Legacy of Mahashay Parmanand Yadav

Mahashay Parmanand Yadav’s legacy is one of courage, dedication, and selflessness. He stood up for what he believed in and fought for the rights of his fellow citizens, even in the face of adversity.

Yadav’s life serves as an inspiration to all of us to work towards a better future for our country and our communities. His legacy reminds us of the sacrifices made by our forefathers to secure our freedom and the responsibility we have to preserve it.

Conclusion

Mahashay Parmanand Yadav will always be remembered as a freedom fighter, a soldier, and a leader who dedicated his life to the service of his country and his people. His passing is a great loss to the nation, but his legacy will continue to inspire us to work towards a better future for ourselves and for our country.

Freedom fighter Death of a freedom fighter Life of a centenarian freedom fighter Legacy of a freedom fighter Contributions of a deceased freedom fighter

News Source : The Tribune India

Source Link :Freedom fighter dies at 103/