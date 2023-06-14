Dead – Death – Obituary News : 106 Dead, 144 Rescued: Police Update

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

144 Rescued and 106 Confirmed Dead in Kwara Boat Mishap

The Kwara State Police Command has confirmed that 106 people lost their lives in the Monday boat mishap which occurred between Ebu and Dzakan village in Patigi local government area of Kwara state. However, the police have also stated that 144 people have been rescued so far. The boat was loaded with about 250 passengers, and the accident occurred due to water that leaked into the boat, leading to its capsizing.

The Transition Implementation Committee (TIC) Chairman of Patigi Local Government area, Alhaji Ibrahim Liman, attributed the accident to the volume of water that entered the boat, affecting its movement. All the people who survived the accident swam to the bank of the river by themselves since no one could assist them.

The Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (HYPPADEC) Managing Director, Mallam Abubakar Yelwa, blamed the high rate of death in the accident on the non-use of life jackets by the passengers in the boat. Yelwa stated that the commission spent billions of naira to purchase life jackets for the people living in the area covered by HYPPADEC. He called on the state House of Assembly to enact a law that would make it mandatory for dwellers in riverine communities and boat operators to use life jackets whenever they travel on water.

The Kwara State House of Assembly has also charged the state government to collaborate with the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to prevent disasters in the state. This was part of the resolutions of the House after considering a Matter of General Importance on the recent boat mishap along Egboti in Niger State and Kpada, Patigi Local Government Area of Kwara State.

In conclusion, the boat mishap in Kwara state is a tragic incident that could have been avoided if the passengers had made use of life jackets. The government and relevant authorities must take steps to ensure that life jackets are made mandatory for boat passengers and operators, and that safety measures are put in place to prevent such incidents from occurring again. The families of the deceased and the survivors should be offered support and assistance during this difficult time.

Search and rescue operations Natural disasters Emergency response efforts Fatalities and casualties Humanitarian aid and support

News Source : Punch Newspapers

Source Link :Death toll hits 106, 144 people rescued, says Police/