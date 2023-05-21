Dead – Death – Obituary News : “10th Death on Everest, 2 Still Missing: Australian Engineer Dies on Balcony”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Mount Everest Claims Another Life: Australian Climber Dies at Balcony Area

An Australian climber has tragically lost his life on Mount Everest, becoming the latest victim of the mountain’s treacherous conditions. Jason Bernard Kennison, a 40-year-old mining engineer, passed away on May 19 while returning from the summit point. Kennison was part of an expedition run by Asian Trekking, and had been climbing with two Sherpa guides.

Abnormal Behavior

Kennison reportedly began exhibiting abnormal behavior shortly after reaching the South Summit, and his guides decided to bring him to the Balcony area. Unfortunately, they ran out of oxygen and were unable to bring any supplement bottles from Camp IV due to excessive winds. Two of Kennison’s guides descended to Camp IV without risking their own lives, but the climber refused to move with them. He collapsed near the balcony area and ultimately passed away.

A Tragic Accident

Kennison’s death is a tragic reminder of the dangers of climbing Mount Everest. It is not yet clear what caused his abnormal behavior, but reports indicate that he suffered multiple broken bones and a spinal cord injury in a previous road accident. After spending years in recovery and having to learn how to walk again, Kennison had aimed to raise funds for Spinal Cord Injuries Australia to help others who are in similar situations.

A Deadly Spring Season

Kennison is one of ten climbers to have lost their lives on Mount Everest this spring season. Two climbers are still missing above the high camps, including Malaysian Hawari Bin Hashim, who has been missing since May 18, and Indian Singaporean climber Shrinivas Sainis Dattatraya, who reportedly fell from 8,500m into the Tibetan side. Efforts are underway to search for the missing climbers.

Other Fatalities

The other fatalities this spring season include Malaysian police Ag Askandar Bin Ampuan Yaacub, who died above South Col on May 19; Xuebin Chen, who passed away near the South Summit on May 18; Indian woman climber Suzanne Leopoldina Jesus, who fell ill at base camp and died in Lukla on May 18; Victor Brinza from Moldova, who died after falling ill at South Col on May 17; and Phurba Sherpa from Sankhuwasabha, who passed away near Yellow Band above Camp III on May 16. American Doctor Jonathan Sugarman, 69, also died during his acclimatization rotation at Camp II on May 01.

A Grave Reminder

These recent fatalities serve as a grave reminder of the dangers of climbing Mount Everest. While many people dream of reaching the summit, it is a harsh and unforgiving environment that requires immense skill, experience, and endurance. Our thoughts are with the families and loved ones of those who have lost their lives on the mountain.

News Source : The Himalayan Times

Source Link :Australian engineer dies at Balcony area, Everest death toll reaches 10, two still missing – The Himalayan Times – Nepal’s No.1 English Daily Newspaper/