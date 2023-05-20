Dead – Death – Obituary News : 10th Grader Commits Suicide Due to Result Anxiety

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Nagpur: A 15-year-old student committed suicide by hanging herself after the announcement of the 10th board exam results. The tragic incident took place on Saturday morning in the Tuljai Nagar area of Garagoti in the jurisdiction of Hudkeshwar police station, bringing immense grief to the girl’s family.

The deceased student was identified as Ekta Sagar Jibhakate, residing at Plot No. 14 A, Tuljai Nagar, Garagoti. She belonged to a family of four, with her mother and father working as laborers while her younger brother was still studying. Ekta had appeared for the 10th board exams, but the delay in the announcement of the results had caused her great anxiety for the past five to six days.

On the morning of May 20th, Saturday, Ekta took the extreme step of hanging herself in her own home while no one was present. The incident came to light when her family members returned home to find her lifeless body hanging from the ceiling fan, with an improvised noose made out of a dupatta.

The family members immediately informed the Hudkeshwar police station, and the police reached the spot to investigate the matter. The police found no suicide note left behind by the deceased. However, her sudden demise has left her family members in deep shock and despair.

Ekta’s parents were working as daily wage laborers, and her younger brother was still studying. Ekta was the eldest in the family and had high hopes and aspirations. She had worked hard to prepare for the 10th board exams and was eagerly waiting for the results.

However, the delay in the announcement of the results had caused her great anxiety and stress. She was worried about how her future would shape up and whether she would be able to fulfill her dreams. The pressure of expectations from her family and society had weighed heavily on her, which may have led to her taking this extreme step.

The incident has once again brought to light the issue of students’ mental health and the pressure they face during exams. The education system in India focuses mainly on academic performance, and little attention is paid to the psychological well-being of the students. The pandemic has added to the stress and anxiety levels of the students, with the disruption of their daily routine and the uncertainty of the future.

It is essential to create awareness about the importance of mental health and provide students with the necessary support and counseling to deal with stress and anxiety. The education system should also focus on holistic development and not just academic performance. Parents and society should also understand the pressure that students face and provide them with a supportive environment.

The tragic incident has shaken the local community, and the police have initiated an investigation into the matter. The family members have appealed to the authorities to provide them with support and assistance during this difficult time. The incident is a stark reminder of the need to prioritize mental health and well-being, especially among students, to prevent such tragedies from happening in the future.

News Source : लोकमत न्यूज नेटवर्क

Source Link :निकालाच्या चिंतेने दहावीच्या विद्यार्थिनीची आत्महत्या – Marathi News | 10th student commits suicide due to anxiety about results/