Dead – Death – Obituary News : 10th victim in Serbian school shooting: girl dies

Girl Dies from Injuries in Belgrade School Shooting

A tragic shooting incident in Belgrade, Serbia, earlier this month has claimed another life. A girl who was gravely injured during the attack has died, bringing the death toll to 10. The shooting occurred on May 3 at Vladislav Ribnikar elementary school in central Belgrade when a 13-year-old boy took his father’s gun and opened fire inside, killing eight children and a school guard and wounding six students and a teacher.

Girl Dies from Critical Head Injuries

The girl had been in critical condition with head injuries since the shooting. Serbia’s health ministry confirmed that she died on Monday morning at a children’s clinic in Belgrade. This news has shocked the Balkan country, which has never experienced a school shooting before.

Gun Crackdown Launched

Following the incident, Serbia’s populist government has launched a crackdown on guns. The measures include a one-month amnesty for those who voluntarily hand over unregistered weapons, stricter control of gun owners, a moratorium on new licenses, and prison sentences for possession of illegal guns.

According to police reports, citizens have already handed over approximately 13,500 various weapons. The amnesty period will continue until June 8, but analysts warn that similar actions in the past have had limited success.

Protests and Calls for Action

The school shooting has prompted tens of thousands of people to take to the streets in protests across Belgrade and other towns and cities. Protesters are demanding the resignations of top officials and a ban on pro-government television stations that air violent content and host war criminals and crime figures.

President Aleksandar Vucic, a former pro-Russian ultranationalist and current populist leader, has come under fire from critics who accuse him of contributing to an atmosphere of intolerance in society by fostering hate speech against opponents and taking strict control over mainstream media and state institutions.

Despite these accusations, Vucic denies any wrongdoing. However, he has suggested that he may call an early election for September in response to the mounting public pressure over the shootings and the protests.

Conclusion

The school shooting in Belgrade has shocked Serbia and prompted calls for action. While the government has launched a gun crackdown, many are calling for further measures to prevent such tragedies from happening again. The protests and mounting public pressure may lead to significant changes in the country’s leadership and policies in the coming months.

