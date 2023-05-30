Dead – Death – Obituary News : 11-year-old boy dies after falling into Medchal quarry twist in Hyderabad case

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Jagadgirigutta boy’s death: Tragic end to a playful day

A playful evening turned into a tragedy for the family of a six-year-old boy who went missing while playing outside his house in Jagadgirigutta, Hyderabad. The young boy, identified as Rohit, was found dead in a quarry, a few hours after he went missing. The initial belief was that Rohit had been attacked and killed by stray dogs. However, the police investigation revealed an unexpected twist.

The day of the tragedy

Rohit was playing with his friends outside his house on the evening of 2nd May. His mother, who was inside the house, heard the children playing and went outside to check on them. She found that Rohit was missing. The family searched for the boy but could not find him. They alerted the police and lodged a missing person complaint.

The police launched a search operation to find Rohit, with the help of sniffer dogs. The search continued throughout the night. The next morning, the police received information from a local resident that a body had been found in a quarry near the boy’s house. The police rushed to the spot and confirmed that the body was that of Rohit.

Initial belief: Attack by stray dogs

Initially, it was believed that Rohit had been attacked and killed by stray dogs. The police found dog bites on the boy’s body. The family and the local residents were outraged by the incident and demanded action against the stray dogs in the area.

The unexpected twist

The police investigation revealed an unexpected twist in the case. The police found footprints near the quarry that did not match those of the boy. The police also found that the quarry was not easily accessible and that it was unlikely that the boy would have fallen into the quarry accidentally. The police suspected foul play and launched a further investigation.

The police questioned the locals and found that a group of teenagers had been playing near the quarry on the day Rohit went missing. The police questioned the teenagers and found that they had pushed Rohit into the quarry while playing. The teenagers panicked and fled the scene, leaving Rohit to die in the quarry.

Justice for Rohit

The police arrested the teenagers involved in the incident and charged them with murder. The parents of the boy and the local residents were relieved that justice had been served. The tragic incident had shocked the community and had raised concerns about the safety of children playing outside their homes.

Conclusion

The death of Rohit was a tragic incident that had shocked the community. The incident had raised concerns about the safety of children playing outside their homes. The police investigation revealed an unexpected twist in the case, which led to the arrest of those responsible for the boy’s death. The incident serves as a reminder that safety measures must be taken to ensure the safety of children playing outside their homes.

