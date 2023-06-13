Dead – Death – Obituary News : 11-Year-Old Killed, Father Injured in French Shooting

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

11-Year-Old British Girl Shot Dead in France by Dutch Neighbour

Tragedy struck a small village in Brittany, France, on Saturday night when an 11-year-old British girl was shot dead and her father seriously wounded by their Dutch neighbour. The family was in their garden in the village of Saint-Herbot near Quimper when the neighbour appeared with a firearm. The shooter was identified as a 71-year-old Dutch pensioner who has been arrested along with his wife.

The incident took place at around 10:00 pm local time when law enforcement officials intervened “following gunfire”, according to Quimper public prosecutor Carine Halley. The 11-year-old was found dead at the scene while her father had sustained life-threatening injuries. The mother’s life was not deemed to be in danger, and a second child was unharmed but “in a state of shock”, prosecutor Halley said.

While police are still trying to determine the motive for the shooting, “it would appear that there had been a dispute between the two neighbours for several years over a plot of land adjoining the two properties”, Halley added. A police source told AFP that the neighbour had fired his rifle through a hedge before retreating to his home with his wife.

The tragedy has shocked the local community, and tributes have poured in for the young victim. Local residents have described the family as “lovely people” who had lived in the village for several years. The shooting has also sparked anger and outrage on social media, with many calling for stricter gun laws and greater protection for children.

The incident comes amid growing concern over gun violence in Europe, and particularly in France, where there have been several high-profile shootings in recent years. In 2015, terrorists attacked the Bataclan theatre in Paris, killing 90 people, while in 2018, a gunman killed four people in a supermarket in southern France. The country has some of the strictest gun laws in Europe, but there are still concerns over the ease with which firearms can be obtained.

The shooting has also highlighted the danger posed by disputes between neighbours, which can escalate quickly and sometimes turn violent. While most disputes are resolved through negotiation or legal means, there are occasions when tensions boil over, leading to tragic consequences.

In this case, it appears that a long-standing dispute over a plot of land led to a deadly confrontation. While the full details of the incident are yet to emerge, it is clear that the consequences have been devastating for the family involved. The loss of a young life in such violent circumstances is always tragic, and our thoughts are with the family and friends of the victim at this difficult time.

The shooting is a stark reminder of the need for greater understanding and communication between neighbours, and for the effective resolution of disputes before they escalate into violence. It is also a reminder of the need for greater vigilance in the face of gun violence, and for stricter measures to prevent the illegal possession and use of firearms. Only by working together can we hope to build a safer, more peaceful society for all.

