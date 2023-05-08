Dead – Death – Obituary News : 11-Year-Old Student Dies in Rushmore School District

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragedy Strikes District 518 as Fifth-Grader Passes Away

Kiley Dammer, an 11-year-old fifth-grader at District 518, tragically passed away on May 3rd in Rushmore. The news of her untimely death has left the entire community in shock and mourning.

District 518 Provides Support for Students and Staff

Upon hearing the news of Kiley’s passing, District 518 immediately brought in counselors and a regional crisis support team to provide support for students and staff at the Intermediate School, Worthington Middle School, and Worthington High School. Superintendent John Landgaard expressed his condolences and emphasized the importance of coming together during this difficult time.

Intermediate School Addresses Students

The Intermediate School principal spoke with fifth-graders about what had happened, providing them with an opportunity to grieve and process their emotions. Communication was also sent home to parents of that age group, ensuring that the community remained informed and supported.

Visitation and Donations

Visitation for Kiley Dammer will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on May 10th at the Benson Funeral Home in Worthington. An account has been established in her memory to help defray funeral expenses for the family. Donations can be mailed to or dropped off at First State Bank Southwest in Rushmore, MN 56168. Checks should be made out to Charlotte Dammer, with “Kiley Memorial” in the memo.

Coming Together During Tragedy

The loss of Kiley Dammer has undoubtedly left a profound impact on the Worthington community. However, during times of tragedy, it is important that we come together to support one another. The outpouring of love and support for Kiley’s family is a testament to the strength and resilience of this community.

News Source : Worthington Globe

Source Link :11-year-old District 518 student dies in Rushmore – The Globe/