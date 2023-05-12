Dead – Death – Obituary News : 11th Annual Grateful Dead Meetup at the Movies Returns in June

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Deadheads Annual Concert Movie adds Rocklin location

The 11th annual gathering of Deadheads for Grateful Dead Meetup at the Movies takes place this year on two nights June 22 & 24, 2023 in both Roseville & Rocklin. Placer County is home to a ever-growing legion of Deadheads of all ages. Each year Auburn hosts Placer County’s most colorful and free event with Ain’t Necessarily Dead Fest.

Grateful Dead Meet-Up at the Movies Features June 22, 1991 Performance

This year’s Grateful Dead Meet-Up at the Movies features a June 22, 1991 performance at Chicago’s famed Soldier Field before 60,000 dancing fans. Soldier Field holds a special place for Deadheads and was the site of the Grateful Dead’s Fare Thee Well tour in 2015.

The Grateful Dead’s storied career includes several resurgent eras and standout shows. This one has become a fan favorite of the early 90’s era when Bruce Hornsby and Vince Welnick joined the tours following the previous year’s death of Concord native, Brent Mydland.

In good ole’ Grateful Dead fashion, the 6-camera concert footage clocks in at around 3 hours and catches the Dead at one of their high marks for their latter years.

Brown Eyed Women June 22, 1991 – Soldier Field Setlist

Hell In A Bucket

Shakedown Street

Wang Dang Doodle

Friend Of The Devil

When I Paint My Masterpiece

Brown Eyed Women

Let It Grow

Foolish Heart

Looks Like Rain

Crazy Fingers

Playin’ In The Band

Terrapin Station

Drums

Space

Darkstar Jam

Playin’ Reprise

Black Peter

One More Saturday Night

The Weight

Join us for this year’s Grateful Dead Meetup at the Movies and don’t forget to buckle up kidz!

2023 Grateful Dead Meetup at the Movies

Cinemark Roseville Galleria Mall

1191 Galleria Blvd

Roseville, Calif.

Blue Oaks Century Theaters

6692 Lonetree Blvd.

Rocklin, Calif.

Folsom 14261 Iron Point Road

Folsom, Calif.

For a full listing of locations and to order tickets online, visit meetupatthemovies.com

News Source : Roseville Today

Source Link :11th Annual Grateful Dead Meetup at the Movies in Roseville & Rocklin returns this June/