Dead – Death – Obituary News : 12 killed in El Salvador stadium crush during football match

Tragedy Strikes at Football Stadium in El Salvador: 12 Dead and Over 100 Injured in Crowd Crush

On Saturday, a quarter-final game between Alianza FC and Club Deportivo Fas at the Estadio Cuscatlán in San Salvador turned into a nightmare when a crowd crush occurred, leaving 12 people dead and over 100 injured. The game was suspended after only 16 minutes. The stadium has an official capacity of more than 44,000 fans, but severe overcrowding outside an entry gate was captured in footage posted online. Officials have said they will investigate reports of fake match tickets being sold.

The Salvadoran Football Federation expressed deep regret for the events and solidarity with the relatives of those affected and deceased in the incident. It immediately suspended the tournament and called for a meeting with the national security commission for sport venues on Sunday. The president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, announced that the national civil police and the attorney general’s office would conduct a thorough investigation into the events at the stadium. He also made it clear that whoever the culprits are, they will not go unpunished.

About 500 people were given medical treatment at the stadium, with around 100 of those transferred to nearby hospitals. Most of those injured are in a stable condition, and there have been no reports of deaths from hospitals, according to the country’s health minister, Francisco Alabi.

The Estadio Cuscatlán is one of the largest stadiums in Central America, and this tragedy has now added to the list of deadly crowd crushes that have occurred at football stadiums around the world. Last October, 135 spectators were killed in a crowd crush at Kanjuruhan stadium in East Java, Indonesia, during a game between Arema FC and Persebaya Surabaya. Many were crushed as they fled for exits after police fired tear gas into the crowd.

The tragedy in El Salvador has led to an outpouring of condolences and support from football clubs worldwide. Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid both posted messages on Twitter expressing their condolences and affection to the loved ones of the fans who passed away at the Cuscatlán stadium in El Salvador and their desire for a swift recovery for those affected by this tragedy.

The investigation into the event is ongoing, and it remains to be seen what steps will be taken to ensure such a tragedy does not happen again. Football stadiums should be a place of joy and excitement, not a place of tragedy and loss. It is the responsibility of all those involved in organising and securing these events to ensure the safety and well-being of all fans.

News Source : Lone Tree Voice

Source Link :At least 12 people dead after crowd crush at football stadium in El Salvador | Soccer/