Dead – Death – Obituary News : 12 killed in El Salvador stadium stampede

Tragedy at Monumental Stadium: 12 Dead and Dozens Injured in El Salvador Stampede

On Saturday night, a quarter-final match between football clubs Alianza and Fas at Monumental Stadium in Cuscatlan, southern San Salvador, turned into a tragedy as a stampede took place, leaving at least 12 dead and dozens injured. The game was scheduled to start at 7.30 pm, but the gate closed at 7 pm, leaving fans outside with their tickets. The situation quickly escalated, and some fans reportedly knocked the gate down. The stampede occurred as fans pushed through the gate into the stadium, causing an avalanche of people who overran the gate. Dozens of fans made it onto the field, where they received medical treatment.

Civil Protection director Luis Amaya said about 500 people had been attended, and about 100 were taken to hospital. At least two of the injured transported to hospital were in a critical condition. The Salvadoran Soccer Federation expressed regret and voiced support for the victims’ families. National Civil Police Commissioner Mauricio Arriza Chicas confirmed that there would be a criminal investigation, stating that they would investigate from the ticket sales, entries into the stadium, but especially the southern zone, where the gate was pushed open.

The tragedy has left El Salvador in mourning, with President Nayib Bukele’s press office releasing a statement on the incident. FIFA President Gianni Infantino expressed his condolences to the people of El Salvador during a speech at a World Health Organisation meeting in Geneva. The incident highlights the importance of ensuring the safety of fans attending sporting events worldwide.

In conclusion, the stampede that occurred during the quarter-final match between Alianza and Fas at Monumental Stadium in El Salvador has left at least 12 people dead and dozens injured. The incident occurred after fans reportedly pushed through a gate into the stadium, causing an avalanche of people. The Salvadoran Soccer Federation expressed regret and voiced support for the victims’ families, while the National Civil Police Commissioner confirmed that there would be a criminal investigation. The tragedy serves as a reminder of the importance of ensuring the safety of fans attending sporting events worldwide.

News Source : PA News Agency

Source Link :At least 12 dead in stampede at football stadium in El Salvador/