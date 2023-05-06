Dead – Death – Obituary News : 12 People Killed in Hatay Road Accident: Health Minister

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragedy struck the southern province of Hatay in Turkey on Saturday, May 6, 2023, as a road accident claimed the lives of 12 people and left 31 others injured. The accident occurred when a truck crashed into several vehicles waiting in line at a gas station outside the town of Belen, setting the truck and two minibuses on fire. The incident caused panic among those at the scene, and numerous firefighting crews arrived to put out the blaze.

The truck driver’s identity and the reasons behind the accident are yet to be established. Turkish Health Minister, Fahrettin Koca, took to Twitter to confirm the incident, stating that 12 people had lost their lives, and 31 others were injured, with three in serious condition. He added that 22 ambulances were deployed to the scene.

The tragic incident highlights the need for increased road safety measures in Turkey. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), road traffic injuries are a leading cause of death and disability in the country, with an estimated 7,000 people losing their lives in road accidents every year. The WHO notes that the vast majority of these accidents are preventable through effective road safety measures, including improved infrastructure, vehicle safety regulations, and public education campaigns.

Turkey has taken steps to address road safety in recent years, including the implementation of new traffic laws and the introduction of stricter penalties for traffic violations. However, more needs to be done to reduce the number of preventable deaths and injuries on the country’s roads. The WHO recommends a comprehensive approach to road safety, which includes the development of national road safety strategies, the establishment of effective enforcement mechanisms, and the promotion of public awareness campaigns.

In addition to the loss of life and injuries caused by road accidents, such incidents also have significant economic costs. The WHO estimates that road traffic injuries cost Turkey over $6 billion each year, equivalent to 1.5% of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP). These costs include medical expenses, lost productivity, and property damage, among others.

The tragic incident in Hatay is a stark reminder of the need for continued efforts to improve road safety in Turkey. While progress has been made in recent years, more needs to be done to prevent these senseless and preventable tragedies. The government, civil society, and the private sector must work together to develop and implement effective road safety measures that prioritize the protection of human life and well-being. Only then can Turkey hope to reduce the number of deaths and injuries caused by road accidents and ensure safer roads for all.

