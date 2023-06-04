Dead – Death – Obituary News : 12-year-old ‘angel’ who died in Bournemouth Beach tragedy receives tributes

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tributes pour in for 12-year-old girl who lost her life in Bournemouth Beach tragedy

The seaside town of Bournemouth was left reeling last Wednesday after two tragic incidents claimed the lives of a 12-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy. Sunnah Khan, a bright young student from High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, was swimming with her brother when the horror unfolded. A family friend described her as “very popular” and said that her death would leave a “hole that will be impossible to fill.”

According to The Sun, giant waves caused by a passing boat on Wednesday caused a number of people to get into difficulty in the sea. Sunnah was airlifted to hospital in a critical condition before she passed away. The other swimmers were able to be treated at the scene.

The tragic news has sent shockwaves through the local community, with more than 200 friends and family gathering at Sunnah’s funeral on Saturday at the Central Mosque in High Wycombe. Mohammed Rafiq, a trustee at the Wycombe Islamic Mission and Mosque, said people from towns across the region had travelled to pay their respects to Sunnah. He added that the family was hard-working and well-respected in the close-knit community.

Sunnah had travelled to Bournemouth with her brother for a half-term getaway on one of the hottest days of the year. Her family is devastated by the loss of such a bright young girl. One of her family members said: “She was an absolute force of nature, liked by all and loved by so many. There are no words to describe the hole she has left in all of our hearts but we will remember her every day for the rest of our lives.”

The tragedy has sparked debate about beach safety in the UK. The boat that caused the giant waves has been impounded, and it has been reported that it was not licensed. There have also been calls for more lifeguards to be stationed at popular beaches, particularly during peak periods.

The RNLI, which provides lifeguard services on many UK beaches, has warned beachgoers to be vigilant and to take care when swimming in the sea. They have urged people to swim only at lifeguarded beaches and to follow the advice of the lifeguards. The RNLI also recommends that swimmers should never swim alone, should keep within their depth, and should never swim under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

The tragedy has left a community in mourning, and many are struggling to come to terms with the loss of such young lives. The deaths of Sunnah and the 17-year-old boy are a stark reminder of the dangers of swimming in the sea, particularly in unpredictable conditions. As the summer months approach, it is important that beachgoers take heed of the advice from the RNLI and stay safe in the water.

The loss of Sunnah Khan has left a hole in the hearts of her family and friends, but her memory will live on. Her bright spirit and infectious personality will be missed by all who knew her. The tragedy has brought the community together in grief, but also in support of one another. As they mourn the loss of a young life, they are reminded of the importance of cherishing every moment and living life to the fullest.

News Source : Cally Brooks

Source Link :Tributes to popular ‘angel’ aged 12 who died after Bournemouth Beach tragedy | UK | News/