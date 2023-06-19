Dead – Death – Obituary News : 12-year-old boy dies on Shropshire school field.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

12-Year-Old Boy Dies After Collapsing on School Playing Field

Emergency services were called to Dawley’s Telford Langley School on Friday afternoon after a 12-year-old boy collapsed on the school’s playing field. Despite efforts by onlookers and paramedics, the young boy was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Emergency Response

West Midlands Ambulance Service received a call around 4pm, and the first ambulance arrived within six minutes. The ambulance was backed up by a second ambulance, a paramedic manager, and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford. When the crews arrived, they found the patient in a critical condition and receiving medical support from bystanders. The paramedics took over and provided advanced care before taking the boy to the Princess Royal Hospital.

Efforts to Save the Child

The doctor and critical care paramedic on the aircraft travelled with the ambulance crew on the way to the hospital, and the medics were on standby to receive the child. However, despite everyone’s best efforts, it became apparent that nothing could be done to save the child, and he was confirmed dead shortly after arrival at the hospital.

Police Statement

The West Mercia Police issued a statement regarding the incident, saying that they were alerted by the West Midlands Ambulance Service about a medical emergency involving a child at a school in Telford. They also confirmed that the boy’s death was not being treated as suspicious.

Final Thoughts

The thoughts of everyone are with the family and friends of the young boy who tragically lost his life. It is a devastating loss, and it is a reminder to everyone of the importance of learning CPR and other life-saving techniques. It is essential to be prepared in case of an emergency and to have the knowledge and skills to act quickly and decisively when it matters most.

If you want to learn CPR or other life-saving techniques, there are many resources available online. It is never too late to learn, and you never know when your knowledge and skills might be needed to save a life.

News Source : Liam Coleman

Source Link :Shropshire school death: Boy, 12, dies on school field | UK News/