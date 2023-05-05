Dead – Death – Obituary News : 12-year-old boy killed in random shooting at Florida store

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Gunman Kills 12-Year-Old Boy and Wounds Man in Random Attack at Florida Convenience Store

In a shocking incident, a gunman fatally shot a 12-year-old boy and wounded a man before turning the gun on himself inside a South Florida convenience store in an apparently random attack. The incident occurred at the Dania Beach 7-Eleven at around 11 p.m. on Thursday. Broward County Sheriff’s deputies identified the gunman as Darren Rosenthal, 29. The names of the victims were not released. The man was taken to the hospital, but his condition was not revealed.

According to Sheriff’s spokesman Carey Codd, “Detectives do not believe there is any connection between the gunman and the victims; this does appear to be a random act. There does not appear to be a connection between the two victims.” The investigation into the shooting is continuing, and detectives are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Store worker Maximo Limas, who witnessed the incident, said Rosenthal gave no warning before he started shooting. The wounded man “was chilling in his car, minding his business. Pow, shot him in the neck,” Limas told Miami’s WFOR-TV. The boy, he said, was also an innocent victim. “The kid just wanted to buy ice cream. That’s all he was doing,” Limas said.

The incident has left the community in shock and disbelief. The senseless violence has once again highlighted the need for stricter gun control laws in the country. The United States has one of the highest rates of gun violence in the world. According to Gun Violence Archive, a non-profit organization that tracks gun violence in the US, there have been 296 mass shootings in 2021 alone, resulting in 12,880 deaths and 24,164 injuries.

The incident has also raised concerns about mental health and the availability of mental health services in the country. According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), one in five adults in the US experiences mental illness in a given year, and only 43.3% of them receive treatment. The lack of access to mental health services and the stigma surrounding mental illness are major barriers to seeking help.

It is time for the government to address these issues and take concrete steps to prevent such incidents from happening. Stricter gun laws, improved access to mental health services, and increased funding for research on gun violence are some of the measures that can be taken to address the issue.

The incident has also highlighted the need for communities to come together and support each other in times of crisis. The Dania Beach community has rallied together to support the victims and their families. A vigil was held at the convenience store to honor the victims and show solidarity with the community.

In conclusion, the incident is a tragic reminder of the need to address the issue of gun violence in the country. It is time for the government to take action and implement measures to prevent such incidents from happening. It is also essential for communities to come together and support each other during times of crisis. Let us honor the victims by working towards a safer and more peaceful society.

News Source : 104.5 WOKV

Source Link :Random shooting leaves 12-year-old Florida boy dead at store – 104.5 WOKV/