Dead – Death – Obituary News : “12-year-old boy’s tragic death symbolizes extreme poverty in Venezuela”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Tragic Story of Manuel Arzolar: Reflecting on Venezuela’s Extreme Poverty

Rudy Jose Arzolar Olivero is a 47-year-old man from Las Delicias de Caicara de Maturín, Monagas state, in eastern Venezuela. He has been crying inconsolably for weeks over the death of one of his seven children, Manuel Arzolar, who passed away on April 7, 2022, while taking waste to a landfill near his house. Rudy believes that the hospital could have saved his son, but they did not take good care of him and did not listen to their concerns.

Like many residents of this part of the country, Rudy and his family go to the local rubbish dump to collect glass, plastic, and iron, which they later sell for a few bolívares in order to survive. They also look for food there. Rudy explains that there is no work in their area, and it is more profitable to go to the dump than to work for a salary of 45 bolivars ($2) a month.

Venezuela’s economy has been in crisis for a decade, and between 2013 and 2021, it shrank by more than 75%. At least 7 million people emigrated to other countries, representing a quarter of the oil nation’s total population. The extreme poverty in which many Venezuelan families have fallen is exemplified by the death of Manuel Arzolar. The situation has shocked all of Venezuela.

Economists claim that while the Venezuelan economy has grown over the past year, the improvement has not reached the poorest sectors of society. The South American country’s economic activity contracted by 8.3% in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021, according to the Venezuelan Finance Observatory (OVF).

Rudy and his family feel the economic collapse and remember better times. Rudy used to be a farmer, but now he has nothing. He does not have money to buy seeds or fertilizers, and it is difficult for him to support his family. Rudy acts as “father and mother” to his children, who are between the ages of 8 and 24 and also eat at the dump where Manuel died.

Ana Garcia, Manuel’s sister, found him at the dump and took him to Caicara Hospital, where they did a gastric lavage to make him vomit. The doctors ordered his transfer to Manuel Núñez Tovar Hospital in Maturín, with a medical order requesting another “urgent” gastric lavage. He lost his pulse and would not stop convulsing. Ana alleges that the doctors ignored Manuel and that he would have lived if they had treated him properly. Rudy also alleges that there was medical malpractice.

Manuel was in second grade, and he liked going to school. He was also happy to play there, even though he sometimes left without eating. But today, these are distant memories for his family. Extreme poverty in Venezuela has increased massively over the past four years, according to Yolanda Pérez, vice president of the Cuidarte Foundation. The foundation is an organization dedicated to helping street children in Venezuela. Pérez says that extreme poverty, especially in the Las Delicias de Caicara de Maturín sector, is impressive. Most people there live off the dump.

The report “Regional Panorama of Food and Nutrition Security in Latin America 2022” published by the UN last year indicates that at least 6.5 million people are hungry in Venezuela. According to the same source, 4.1% of children under the age of 5 in the country suffer from acute malnutrition. After Manuel’s death, Rudy has had support from the Cuidarte Foundation and the local government. The family’s situation is now better than a few weeks ago, but they want the change to be permanent so that Manuel’s story does not repeat itself. They want to support Rudy by getting him a job so that he can support himself and his children. Ana also wants the government to help her father work his land so that he can “at least” grow food for them to eat and stop collecting garbage.

In conclusion, Manuel Arzolar’s death is a tragic reminder of the extreme poverty that many Venezuelan families are experiencing. The situation is dire, and it is more profitable to collect garbage than to work for a salary. The government needs to take action to help these families so that they can have a brighter future. The Cuidarte Foundation is doing its part, but it cannot do it alone. It is time for the Venezuelan government to step up and help its citizens.

News Source : Mabel

Source Link :“My son died after eating rubbish from the dump”: the death of a 12-year-old boy who became a symbol of extreme poverty in Venezuela/