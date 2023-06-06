Dead – Death – Obituary News : 12-Year-Old Drowns in School Swimming Pool

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

School’s swimming pool becomes a death trap for a 12-year-old boy

A tragic incident took place in a private school in Narela police station area under Outer North Delhi, where a 12-year-old boy lost his life due to drowning in the school’s swimming pool. The incident has raised questions about the safety measures taken by the school authorities and the caretaker of the swimming pool.

Swimming pool used by outsiders

The school’s swimming pool is not only used for swimming classes for students during school hours, but it is also opened for outsiders in the evening. The caretaker of the swimming pool allows people to swim in the pool, and it is where the tragedy occurred. It’s a common practice in schools to rent out their facilities to outsiders for extra income, but the safety of the children using these facilities should always be a top priority.

Lack of safety measures

The boy who lost his life was swimming alone in the pool, and there was no lifeguard present at the time of the incident. The absence of a lifeguard and the lack of proper safety measures in the swimming pool has raised concerns about the negligence of the school authorities and the caretaker. The swimming pool was not equipped with safety equipment such as lifebuoys, which could have saved the boy’s life.

Responsibility of the caretaker

The caretaker of the swimming pool has a huge responsibility to ensure the safety of the children using the facility. It is their responsibility to ensure that the swimming pool is safe, and all safety measures are in place. The caretaker should have been more vigilant and responsible when it comes to the safety of the children in their care. In this case, the caretaker failed to fulfill this responsibility, which resulted in a tragic loss of life.

Need for stricter safety regulations

Incidents like this highlight the need for stricter safety regulations when it comes to swimming pools in schools and other public places. The government needs to ensure that all swimming pools have proper safety equipment, and lifeguards are present at all times. Schools and other facilities that allow outsiders to use their swimming pools should be required to have proper safety measures in place and be regularly inspected for compliance.

Conclusion

The tragic loss of a young life due to drowning in a school’s swimming pool is a wake-up call for all schools and public facilities that offer swimming facilities to the public. It’s a reminder that the safety of children should always come first, and proper safety measures should be in place at all times. The government needs to enforce stricter safety regulations, and caretakers of swimming pools should be more responsible and vigilant when it comes to the safety of the children in their care.

Swimming pool safety Child drowning prevention Liability for swimming pool accidents Importance of lifeguards at public pools Legal consequences of swimming pool negligence

News Source : Cassandra

Source Link :School’s swimming pool became pool of death, 12-year-old child died due to drowning while taking bath/