Dead – Death – Obituary News : 12-year-old Joshua Lloyd identified as victim in Shropshire school tragedy

Tributes Paid to 12-Year-Old Boy Who Died After Collapsing in Shropshire School

Joshua Lloyd, a 12-year-old boy, died after collapsing in a school field in Shropshire. The incident happened on Friday afternoon at around 4 pm in Dawley’s Telford Langley School. Joshua reportedly dropped to the ground, and onlookers tried to save him while paramedics were on their way. He was taken to the hospital by paramedics, but he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

Family Pays Tribute to Joshua

Joshua’s family has paid tribute to him, saying he had an infectious laugh and touched so many people’s lives. The family has started a Just Giving page to raise funds in Joshua’s memory, to help his devastated parents and two sisters. They said, “Joshua was a beloved son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin, and friend who brought endless joy and love to all those around him.”

The family added, “It is with heavy hearts that we share the devastating news of Joshua’s untimely passing at the tender age of 12. His infectious laughter, kind heart, and boundless enthusiasm touched the lives of everyone fortunate enough to know him.”

Emergency Services Called to the School

West Midlands Ambulance Service received a call about the incident and immediately rushed to the school. The first ambulance arrived six minutes after the call and was backed up by a second ambulance, a paramedic manager, and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford. Crews found Joshua in a critical condition, already receiving medical support from bystanders. Crews provided advanced care to the child before he was taken on blue lights to Princess Royal Hospital.

The doctor and critical care paramedic on the aircraft traveled with the ambulance crew on the way to the hospital, where medics were on standby to receive Joshua. However, shortly after arrival at the hospital, it became apparent that nothing could be done to save Joshua despite everyone’s best efforts, and he was confirmed deceased.

Police’s Statement

West Mercia Police said, “West Midlands Ambulance Service alerted us that they were responding to a medical emergency involving a child at a school in Telford. Tragically the child died in the hospital that afternoon. His death isn’t being treated as suspicious. The thoughts of all of us are with his family and friends.”

The sudden death of Joshua has left his family and friends devastated. The family is trying to raise funds in Joshua’s memory, and anyone who wishes to donate can visit their Just Giving page. The incident is a reminder that life is unpredictable, and we should cherish every moment with our loved ones.

